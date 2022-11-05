Beyoncé served fans an extra special belated Halloween treat. On November 3, Queen Bey shared a rare photo of her entire family — husband Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5 — dressed up for Halloween as the Proud Family.

In the photo, Beyoncé poses as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama. As Trudy, she stands with her hands on her hips in a color block costume that she could easily rock any time of year. As Suga Mama, the matriarch of the Proud Family, she sits with her legs crossed and gives the camera a sage smile.

Jay-Z is all smiles as Oscar Proud. Sporting Oscar’s signature suspenders, the rapper beams at Rumi and Sir, who are dressed up as Proud twins BeBe and Cece. Blue Ivy, standing next to her mom as Trudy, looks to the side as the pig-tailed protagonist Penny Proud.

“Family every single day and night,” Beyoncé captioned the image — a snippet of the lyrics from the Proud Family theme song.

Beyoncé’s sister Solange penned the theme song for the iconic Disney Channel animated series, which ran from 2001 to 2005. Solange — then a 15-year-old teen herself — along with Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, sang the catchy theme. “It’s really cool, it’s a great channel for kids,” Beyoncé said at the time.

Seeing Beyoncé and her brood dressed up as the Proud Family feels very much like a full circle moment. And fans didn’t care that the “Break My Soul” singer shared the family Halloween group photo three days after the fact. “Halloween is officially on NOV. 3rd,” commented one. “THE CARTERS GON EAT EVERY TIME!! WE GOT 2 BEYONCÉ’S IN ONE PIC! JAW DROPPED😭😭😭” added another.

“Beyoncé said I’ll post when i want 😂Yes Queen it’s your world 👏🏽👏🏽😍😍😍😍,” wrote comedian B Simone.

Many couldn’t help but quote some of the lyrics from the Proud Family theme song. For anyone else who is now on a nostalgia trip inspired by Beyoncé’s family Halloween costume, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the jam (along with the theme itself!)