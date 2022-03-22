Blake Shelton has not shied away from sharing how much he loves his life now that Gwen Stefani and her three sons are in the picture. The two singers, who got married at Shelton’s idyllic Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, first met as judges on The Voice back in 2015.

During an appearance on The Good Dish, Shelton talked about how their relationship first blossomed and how the two originally "found each other at a very low point" of their lives.

"I think she's kept me from going to the absolute bottom," Blake shared. "It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like."

"I've never had that with somebody where it just felt like no matter what, she has my back. It's the greatest feeling," he added.

Earlier this month, he talked about how much he enjoys being a stepdad to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston (15), Zuma (13), and Apollo (8) and was “all about signing up for it” as soon as they started dating.

The family spends a lot of time in Oklahoma at Shelton’s ranch, where Shelton is teaching Stefani’s boys about the joys of nature. He cites his father’s example as to why being a stepdad was a no-brainer to him.

“He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 … and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad,” the singer said of his late older brother, who died in 1994.

“The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a relationship]. You’ve got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. … And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” Shelton said during an interview with People.

In 2016, Shelton told Billboard that his romance with Stefani took him by surprise. He started talking to her about his divorce with ex-wife Miranda Lambert just as Stefani was separating from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I looked over at Gwen — who I didn't really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, 'Wow, she feels super bad for me!'" He said. "That's kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day."

Watch the entire episode of The Good Dish with Blake Shelton below.