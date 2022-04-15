Britney Spears Has Thoughts About Sex While Pregnant

The world is just days into knowing that Britney Spears is pregnant again, and the pop star is already sharing candid thoughts and feelings about expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Most notably, the mom of teens shared that “sex is great when you’re pregnant!”

On Thursday, the 40-year-old posted images to Instagram of a stream of consciousness she’d written, in which she discussed everything from makeup products to memories of her mom Lynne to concerns about becoming a mother again 15 years after welcoming son Jayden James. (She is also mom to 16-year-old Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

There was a lot to unpack, and a lot of emojis.

Unless you’re very into the eyeshadow that Ariana Grande sent her, the most interesting part of the post was Spears reflecting on how she’s feeling about baby No. 3.

“With a baby on the way my thought this morning was ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake. Will I be thoughtful enough??? Will I be instinctive enough???’” the singer wrote.

She then reflected on her own mother’s parenting — the two no longer talk — and on her experience raising Sean and Jayden. Spears recounted a time when Jayden was 9 and had a high fever — and how she cared for him using her instincts until he felt better.

“God knows I’m no saint, but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother,” she wrote, looking back at the height of the paparazzi. “My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24. I was a baby raising two babies with 17 cars outside my house.... I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb on the tree, either.”

Spears went on to say she’s having mixed emotions and hormones, and feels like she might need to start a podcast to process her feelings about being pregnant again.

But, she landed in a more peaceful place: “Then I thought about it... It’s going to be okay!!! Just be me and stop trying so hard!!!”

Her post ended on a lighter, less brooding note.

“It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years,” she concluded. “It’s time for me to indulge in thinking, books, make-up, classic movies, great conversation, and the best sex ever!!! Sex is great when you’re pregnant.”

Britney is free, and we’re for it.