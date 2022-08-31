Brittany Aldean Apparently Has No Idea What Gender Affirming Care Is

It’s not news that there are people in the world who do not believe in (or rather, understand) what gender affirming care is or what kind of trauma kids go through while trying to navigate their identity. Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean, is one of those people.

After a now-viral Instagram post caption by the beauty blogger alluded to the fact that she did not support gender affirming care for kids, the internet (and many celebrities) clapped back at her.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life ... ,” Aldean wrote via Instagram, alongside a makeup tutorial.

Her husband responded with an equally cringe-worthy comment: “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out ... ”

More: If You Have A Trans Or Nonbinary Child, Here’s How To Protect Their Rights

It didn’t take long for the post to get traction and catch the attention of others in the country music community like Cassadee Pope and Marren Morris — who were not on board with Aldean’s messaging.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope wrote via Twitter. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris responded to Pope while also making a dig at Aldean, noting that it was “so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human,” adding that Aldean should just “sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” referring to the January 2021 riot at the Capitol following the presidential election.

Aldean continued with her opinion on her Instagram stories, arguing that parents should not allow their transgender children to transition until they are legally adults, comparing a trans child to her son who wanted to be a dinosaur. Yikes.

“I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, [my son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow [my daughter] Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children,” she wrote at the time, adding, “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Instead of continuing to engage with Aldean, Morris thanks fans and friends for support and asked fans to check in with their friends in the LGBTQIA+ community. “Check on your trans friends. Check on your gay friends. Anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bulls**t today and feel subhuman. Check on your friends,” she said in her Instagram Story.

Morris also shared links to LGBTQ+ support resources from sources like The Trevor Project, as well as an article from Scientific American magazine that contains “actual medical information” on gender affirming care including how vital it is to the preservation of the trans, queer, and questioning youth of America.

“A decade of research shows such treatment reduces depression, suicidality and other devastating consequences of trans preteens and teens being forced to undergo puberty in the sex they were assigned at birth),” the article states.

Her resources also explain that gender affirming care almost never includes surgery for kids — or any other treatments that aren’t reversible.

The “My Church” singer received an outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and her husband, Ryan Hurd, who tweeted support for his wife. “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all," Hurd wrote. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them ...”

Singer Brandi Carlile, who is openly gay, wrote in support of her friend and fellow singer. "It’s when you selflessly bear another’s burden that you actually reflect gods love. Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior," she tweeted.

Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame also thanked Morris for standing up for LGBTQ+ youth. "Love to see ally’s & to be clear intersex kids which make up at least 2% of all kids face genital mutilation to enforce cisgender norms everyday,” they wrote on Twitter.

While it seems Morris and others have decided to pay Aldean no more attention, the YouTuber has been doubling down on her misinformed ideologies, claiming her words have been “taken out of context” and using the sudden bump in popularity to sell clothes with questionable messaging.

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week ,” she wrote via Instagram. “Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie-inspired line LIVE NOW.”

Aldean and her business partner launched their new collection of sweatshirts with “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” messaging written in the Barbie style font — presumably a nod to Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” clap back. Classy!