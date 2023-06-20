Calista Flockhart Just Rewore A Classic 90s Favorite On The Red Carpet

The 90s were awesome, and Calista Flockhart is here to prove that it’s still true. The 58-year-old actor appeared on the red carpet last week, making a statement about re-wearing old clothing and looking amazing doing so.

The beloved Ally BcBeal star rolled up at the premiere of the new Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, on the arm of her husband and titular star Harrison Ford. And she looked stunning in a floor-length yellow satin skirt from Ralph Lauren that she must have dug out of the back of her closet, because she originally wore it 24 years ago.

She paired it with a simple off-the-shoulder black shirt mid-length sleeves.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The skirt originally made its debut at the 1999 Emmys, where Flockhart was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Ally McBeal (she won the award in 1998 but not in 1999). That time, she paired the piece with a classic white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and tied in the front, showing just a bit of her midriff.

Ford and Flockhart began dating in 2002 after meeting at the Golden Globes, got engaged in 2009, and married in 2010. They share a son Liam, 22, who Flockhart adopted a year before she met Ford.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

While it’s a rare thing for celebrities to ever rewear an outfit, especially for a large public event (due to their wealth and due to big labels clamoring for their attention) going to the back of the closet for an amazing piece send a loud and clear message to the public: rewearing clothes is chic and cuts down on waste.

It’s also gaining popularity among celebrities. Tiffany Haddish has made headlines for wearing a classic white dress four times over three years, while royal Kate Middleton is also known for keeping and rewearing many of her clothing items.

And now that the 90s are coming back, why not root around in the depths of your closet?