Nothing like a little scare from Blake Shelton to kick off your Easter morning. Carson Daly’s daughter learned that first-hand when she spent the holiday at Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani’s Oklahoma home.

Two-year-old Goldie looks completely terrified of “Easter bunny” Shelton in a photo posted by Daly on Sunday.

“Goldie’s not so sure about this Oklahoma #EasterBunny. #HappyEaster,” Daly wrote, with his wife Siri sharing the same picture and writing, “Easter… Oklahoma style 🤠.”

Stefani commented, “yep 👍🏻! gx.”

Blake Shelton, in costume, scares Carson Daly’s daughter.

Daly’s Today co-host Al Roker couldn’t be more spot-on with his reaction: “Hope Uncle Blake is kicking in for the therapy that will be needed.”

Stefani also shared video of Shelton in costume, with the caption, “hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰gx.”

Blake Shelton as the Easter bunny.

Of course, Daly, Shelton and Stefani all know each other from The Voice, which Daly and Shelton have been stars of since its first season in 2011. Stefani has appeared in five seasons since 2014.

Daly officiated Shelton and Stefani’s wedding last summer, with the “Hollaback Girl” singer recently telling Jimmy Kimmel, “I just had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well and we’ve known through the years. He was going to be a priest at one point, you know what I’m saying? He’s Catholic, so we had that together.”

“He is an amazing guy,” she added. “I love him. Good dad, family guy.”

Daly has four children with Siri — Goldie, 2, London, 7, Etta, 9, and Jackson, 12. Shelton is stepdad to Stefani’s three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

We’re sure all the kids — minus lil’ Goldie — had a great time with Easter bunny Blakey.