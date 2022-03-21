Chris Hemsworth is making sure his boys know who the best superhero is — the one played by dad, of course.

Hemsworth, most famous for his role as Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wished his his twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, a happy eighth birthday with an adorable throwback post of the boys in full Ragnarok mode on Instagram.

“Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If you’re asking if they’re allowed to wear any other superhero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉,” the actor captioned the photo of his sons. There’s no doubt that these two are adorable and worthy enough to wield much smaller versions of the mystical hammer of the Norse God, Mjollnir.

Fans joined the conversation in the comments, wishing the boys a happy birthday and also joking about what would happen if either of them decided they wanted to wear a Loki costume instead.

“Imagine that one day one of his sons wears Loki outfit. Would he stay alive?” one user quipped.

Others were quick to note MCU’s expanding multiverse and suggested that the two enter the fray as toddler Thors. “I'm seeing a Thor multiverse!!! Happy birthday, boys 🎊🎉.”

Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth’s wife, also shared an adorable carousel of throwback photos of the twins in honor of their birthday.

“Happy birthday to my two beautiful boys! I can’t believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day. 🥰,” she wrote. Her slideshow also included the adorable mini-Thors portrait.

Pataky added the same sentiment in Spanish as well: “Felicidades mis peques ! Todavía no me creo que tenéis 8 añitos. Cuantos momentos juntos para recordar y los que nos quedan todavía. Hacéis cada día que sea mejor persona. Os quiero.”

This isn’t the first time Hemsworth has joked about his sons’ superhero preferences. Last year, he posted a picture of himself holding one of his son’s hands as the little one wore a red cape.

“Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth wrote.