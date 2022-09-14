Christina Ricci's Kids Prove She's The Real Winner After Emmys Loss

Losing is never easy, but when you have a loving family to come home to, it takes the sting away a bit. Christina Ricci learned that first hand when she returned home without an Emmy on Sunday night.

As she walked through the door, the actor’s two kids — daughter Cleopatra, 9 months, and son Freddie, 8 — greeted her under an adorable handmade banner that read "Congrats on Best Mom."

“Came home to this,” Ricci wrote over the photo on Instagram Stories, adding cry-face and heart emojis. She attended the event with her husband and hair stylist Mark Hampton, who also shared a video of his wife getting her sleek bob ready for the big night.

“Every day’s a dream with you,” he captioned photos of Ricci all glammed up. “Just so much fun last night!!”

Christina Ricci’s children surprised her with a sweet banner. Christina Ricci/Instagram

Ricci, 42, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Misty Quigley in Showtime’s eerie thriller Yellowjackets. She ultimately lost to Julia Garner, who took home a third Emmy for her portrayal of Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

Yellowjackets, the buzzed-about show set to debut Season 2 soon, didn’t win in any of its nominated categories, but Ricci assured The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming season “is going to be better than Season 1.” So, future Emmy nominations are probably on the way.

“From reading it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be insane,’” she added. “I’m pretty excited.”

The Casper and Now and Then star posed with fellow “losers” at the event, including Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Caroline Aaron, Severance’s Patricia Arquette and John Turturro and her Yellowjackets co-stars Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress. All in good fun!

Mark Hampton shared this photo of the “losers club” from the Emmys.

Alex Borstein’s post about the “loser’s table.”

Earlier this summer, Ricci actually admitted she’d be totally fine losing the Emmy because she’s “not very comfortable with attention.”

“I hate public speaking so much, that I would rather lose than have to give a speech. So, literally, I’ve been in the audience and just been, like, ‘No, not me. Not me. Please not me,’” she told Anna Faris on an episode of the podcast Unqualified.

Ricci added that Hampton was coaching her on being more confidant in the public arena and embracing her Hollywood status.

“My husband was like, ‘But that’s terrible. That means you’re always gonna get in your own way of succeeding if you’re like, ‘You know what? It’s okay ’cause success means I’ll have to, like, do something I’m uncomfortable with. So no, no. We’ll just … I’ll just stay here at the table.’ So I don’t know,” she said.

Well, it appears Ricci is more than comfortable being a mom and that her kids are her biggest fans. And, well, isn’t that the only honor that matters?