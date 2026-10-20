47 Cozy Fall Movies To Cue Up After Your Annual You’ve Got Mail Rewatch

It’s become a ritual for me: Every October, without fail, I put on You’ve Got Mail. It’s almost a seasonal reflex, like buying every pumpkin-spice-flavored product at Trader Joe’s. Between Kathleen Kelly’s quaint little bookshop and Joe Fox’s bouquet of newly sharpened pencils, it makes me sink right into the season. It’s the cinematic equivalent of a cable-knit sweater.

But the fall is long, and a girl cannot sustain herself on one movie alone (she’s tried, trust me). So, for those of us who’ve already knocked out our annual rewatch (or two, or three), here are a bunch of other cozy fall movies to snuggle up with. From the Nora Ephron extended universe and bookish period pieces to the movies that somehow make Thanksgiving chaos look like something you actually want to revisit each year, these cozy fall movies have you covered.

If You Want More Meg Ryan & Nora Ephron

Loew's Inc.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The OG! You’ve Got Mail is a remake of this Ernst Lubitsch classic, with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as bickering coworkers in a Budapest shop who are (you guessed it) secretly each other’s anonymous pen pals.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Nora Ephron wrote it, and Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal made it iconic. I mean, the Central Park autumn montage?! The cutesy “Waiter, there is too much pepper on my paprikash” moment. Cozycore all the way. Plus, you get the salad scene (yes, yes, yes) and a great “can men and women really just be friends” debate built in.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Ah, let’s travel back in time to the first Hanks-Ryan pairing under Ephron’s direction. Sure, this is technically more of a winter-into-Valentine’s watch, but I’d argue it still belongs in any comfort rotation that includes You’ve Got Mail.

Julie & Julia (2009)

Ephron’s final film on the list pairs Meryl Streep in top form as Julia Child with Amy Adams, also in top form, as a blogger cooking her way through Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Did I mention Stanley Tucci plays Julia’s beloved husband Paul? Perfection. Just watch it with snacks or you’ll be making boeuf bourguignon at 10 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Not Ephron, but pure peak-Meg: She plays a stressed-out New York marketing exec who, oopsie, falls for a 19th-century duke (played by Hugh Jackman, in waistcoats) who’s tumbled through time. Is it ridiculous? Obviously. Is it delightful? Also obviously.

If You Want Something Bookish

Sony Pictures Releasing

Little Women (2019)

Both versions work, but I really enjoyed Greta Gerwig’s version. It’s basically a warm hug in a bonnet! It’s got Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, Laura Dern as Marmee, Meryl Streep as Aunt March, and enough Massachusetts autumn to make you want to up and move to Concord.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Lily James plays a writer in post-WWII London who starts corresponding with a quirky book club on a tiny English Channel Island as she pursues a new book idea. She ends up bonding deeply with the islanders... and learning a lot about, well, a lot along the way.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Misty fields. Long coats. The hand flex. You know what I’m talking about. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen made this moody-weather Austen adaptation the one to beat.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Some may argue this is at times too sad to be a cozy movie, but who made that rule? I think sadness and coziness can be two sides of the same coin. Here, Julia Roberts plays a progressive art history professor at 1950s Wellesley, with Julia Stiles, Kristen Dunst, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Ginnifer Goodwin as her students. It’s got peak fall academia vibes thanks to plenty of plaid skirts, brick buildings, and falling leaves.

If You Want Thanksgiving Chaos

20th Century Fox

Soul Food (1997)

For 40 years, Big Mama kept her Chicago family together with one rule: Sunday dinner, no exceptions. But when she gets sick and her three grown daughters — played by Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams, and Nia Long — have to step in and keep the family together, things get... sticky. It’s got big feelings and even bigger plates.

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Jodie Foster directed this underrated gem starring Holly Hunter as a woman who loses her job and flies to her parents’ home in Baltimore for Thanksgiving with her incredibly chaotic family. The ‘90s cynicism is strong with this one, so be aware of that going in. But also: Robert Downey Jr. steals every scene he’s in.

Pieces of April (2003)

If you’ve ever felt like the black sheep in your family, you’ll definitely relate to Katie Holmes’ title character as she tries to host Thanksgiving in her tiny NYC apartment... when her oven dies. It’s funny, it’s tender, and it’s very real if you’ve ever tried to impress your hard-to-impress family.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Can you really get any more classic than this? Steve Martin and John Candy are just trying to get home for Thanksgiving, but make it an unhinged buddy-comedy road trip movie. It has a way of hitting even harder once you’re the one in the family booking the holiday travel.

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Remember my previous note that being a sad movie and being a comfort movie are not mutually exclusive? Here’s another one in that category. Steve Carell is a widowed advice columnist who falls for a woman (Juliette Binoche) during a fall family weekend in Rhode Island... only to learn she’s dating his brother. He’s definitely going through it, but it’s Carell so his suffering is naturally also comedic. Add in a big family house, board games, touch football, and it’s extremely cozy.

If You Want Those Classic New England Fall Vibes

The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Mystic Pizza (1988)

This one’s a two-fer on the coziness scale because you get an idyllic Connecticut town and plenty of drool-worthy food scenes. The movie follows three waitresses (played by Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, and Lili Taylor) who spend one last summer-into-fall figuring out what comes next in life and love, all while slinging the town’s famous secret-sauce pizza.

Knives Out (2019)

Is this the ultimate whodunit for sweater weather? It certainly feels like a contender. It’s really a recipe for cozy mystery success when you throw together a dead patriarch, a sprawling New England mansion, Daniel Craig’s Southern-fried detective, and Chris Evans in cable-knit.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Robin Williams gave us one of the most memorable mentors of all time with John Keating, an unconventional English teacher at a stuffy 1950s Vermont prep school. It’s tweed blazers and reading poetry in caves and crisp autumn walks. Fair warning: It’s a tearjerker, and you’ll forevermore get misty-eyed whenever you hear “O Captain! My Captain!”

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Yep, another sad-but-oh-so-life-affirming Robin Williams movie to add to your fall rotation. Here, Matt Damon plays a South Boston janitor at MIT who happens to also be a math genius. Williams plays the therapist who finally gets through to him (and, let’s be real, to all of us). Come for the Boston accents and the Southie bar scenes; stay for the “it’s not your fault” scene that’ll wreck you.

If You Want A Family Movie Night

Aardman Animations

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom (2026)

Aardman’s flock is back, and this time (for the first time) it’s Halloween! When the clumsy Farmer wrecks the sheep’s prized pumpkin patch, Shaun goes all mad scientist trying to fix it. It unsurprisingly spirals from there and, before you know it, a hair beast is roaming the woods. This creature-feature parody may be new, but I'd be shocked if it didn't earn classic status.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Wes Anderson’s stop-motion adaptation of the Roald Dahl book is literally so fall-coded — it’s all oranges, browns, and golds! The kids will love it, but so will the adults in the room. George Clooney even voices the title fox.

Paddington 2 (2017)

Our sweet Paddington, you’ve always been a bringer of cozy vibes. Give me all the marmalade and pop-up books and, yes, even Hugh Grant as a gloriously vain villain. Everyone in the family will be a fan of this sweet pick.

Ratatouille (2007)

Food is comfort, and comfort is cozy, therefore Ratatouille is cozy comfort at its finest (and Pixar at its most heartwarming). It’ll make even the adults watching cry over a bowl of stewed root vegetables, which somehow feels right for fall.

Even More Cozy Fall Movies