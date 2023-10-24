If your younger kids are begging you to let them watch something spooky this Halloween, direct them to Apple TV+’s new series, Curses! Debuting on Oct. 27, the animated adventure mixes comedy and just the right dash of horror to create a show that serves up family-friendly scares. An exclusive clip from the fourth episode of the series, “The Olmec Babies,” perfectly illustrates why the globe-trotting animated show is sure to be a hit with kids and parents alike.

Curses! follows two kids, Pandora and Russ, and their mom, Sky, as they attempt to undo a family curse that left their father, Alex Vanderhouven, turned to stone. In order to save their father, the family will have to work together to return all of the ancient artifacts that their Vanderhouven ancestors stole. Along the way, they’ll encounter all manner of strangeness... including three cranky stone babies.

In the fourth episode of Season 1, Russ and his two traveling companions, Stanley and Larry (who happens to be a bearded talking skull), come upon three stone fertility statues that have come to life. While the trio may be made of stone, they’re every bit as demanding as real babies. In the clip, Russ attempts to soothe one of the babies by clapping two stones together. For a moment, his distraction tactic works, but soon, the baby is sobbing again, prompting him to say, “All right, yeah, this is beyond us.”

Check out the hilarious clip of Russ realizing just how hard being a parent is below.

As the clip shows, Curses! is a unique animated series that includes adventure, comedy, and horror elements in equal measure. It’s rare for a children’s show to touch on cultural appropriation, but Curses!’ central story is built around the sins of the Vanderhouven family’s ancestors, who stole important artifacts from other cultures. By returning the artifacts to their rightful owners, the kids aren’t just saving their dad; they’re also learning about different cultures from around the world.

With its rich mythology and themes of family, Curses! is perfect for co-viewing. But if you need more reasons to bust out the Halloween candy early and settle in on the couch with the kiddos for a spooky binge-watch, look no further than the show’s stellar voice cast. The series stars Buffy the Vampire Slayer favorite James Marsters, Our Flag Means Death’s Rhys Darby, and horror legend Robert Englund.

Additional voices are provided by Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, and Phylicia Rashad. The series is also executive-produced by John Krasinski.

Curses! isn’t the only seasonal show Apple TV+ is offering up this Halloween. The streamer is also the exclusive home to It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, a spooky-themed episode of Shape Island, and a modern-day reboot of the beloved PBS series Ghostwriter.

All 10 episodes of Curses! Season 1 will premiere Oct. 27 on Apple TV+. Watch the full trailer below.