Attention, moms: If you already have Apple TV+ queued up to watch Season 3 of The Morning Show, you might as well utilize the app to entertain your kids, too. While the streamer is best known for its buzzy titles for adults, it’s quietly become one of the best places to find quality children’s programming parents can feel good about letting their kiddos watch. This fall, Apple TV+ is rolling out a fresh lineup of new and returning kids’ shows that might just convince your children to use their screen time for something other than YouTube.

If you have little ones who love Halloween programming, the streamer has them covered with a brand new, spooky-themed episode of Shape Island and the new animated series Curses! from executive producer John Krasinski. (Yes, Jim from The Office is making kids’ shows now.) Apple TV+ is also rolling out Season 2 of the adorable preschool show Interrupting Chicken, featuring the voice of This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown.

These new and returning titles join a robust library of award-winning children’s programming, including El Deafo, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Helpsters Help You, The Snoopy Show, and a live-action reboot of the classic PBS series Ghostwriter. Apple TV+ is also home to the Peanuts collection (including new specials), which means it’s your go-to destination to introduce your kids to It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Read on for details on Apple TV+’s full slate of kids and family programming coming your way this fall.

Interrupting Chicken Season 2

Apple TV+

Returning for Season 2 on Sept. 29, Interrupting Chicken is back with more stories featuring the imaginative little chicken Piper, who has a penchant for interrupting storytime. Based on the book series by David Ezra Stein, this charming show teaches kids to embrace their inquisitive nature and vivid imaginations as Piper inserts herself into the fantastical stories she’s told. This season will see the return of beloved characters like The Big Bad Wolf and Captain Claw, and follow Piper on new adventures — from helping Cinderella get to the ball to surfing with a sea monster.

As a bonus for the adults watching with their kids, the show features Brown as the voice of Papa.

Curses! Season 1

Apple TV+

Arriving on Oct. 27 — just in time for Halloween — Curses! is an animated series that mixes spooky vibes with comedy and adventure. The show follows Pandora and Russ as they attempt to break a family curse that turned their father, Alex Vanderhouven, into stone. Curses! features voicework by Reid Scott, Rhys Darby, James Marsters, Rhea Perlman, Phylicia Rashad, and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

Shape Island: “Creepy Cave Crawl”

Apple TV+

Based on the critically acclaimed Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, Shape Island has been praised by critics for its unique animation style and storytelling. On Oct. 20, the series returns with “Creepy Cave Crawl,” a fun Halloween special that finds Square and Circle deciding to celebrate the holiday with all treats after Triangle tricks them.