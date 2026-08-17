Disney’s Most Exciting Announcements From D23, From New Movies To Rides

If you’ve never heard of it, don’t worry: D23 is Disney’s annual fan convention where they announce all their biggest and best news about new movies, shows, and theme park attractions. D23 2026 was held Aug. 14 to 16, and boy oh boy did the House of Mouse have so much to share with attendees. They gave updates on theatrical release dates for all their biggest films, announced new ones entirely, and unveiled exciting new cast members joining the Disney ranks. Oh, and we got tons of new concept art and announcements around new attractions coming to the parks.

There’s a lot to take in here, but these are all the most exciting announcements from this year’s D23.

New Movies Announced At D23

The Incredibles 3

Disney / Pixar

You’ll remember that The Incredibles 2 ended with superheroes' powers becoming legal again. Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter announced this film will focus on Dash and Violet’s journeys as they try to prove they’re just as super as their parents were. We didn’t get many more story details, but Pixar did share this concept art and mentioned that this movie is intended to round out the trilogy, insinuating this is the final Incredibles installment. It will hit theaters June 16, 2028.

The Princess Diaries 3

Alas, we still don’t have a release date for this absolute nostalgia bomb. However, Anne Hathaway stopped by D23 to share that work on the film is well underway, and that they’re working “so hard to get The Princess Diaries 3 right.” Hathaway will reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis, but we did learn earlier this week that Julie Andrews will not return to play Mia’s grandmother, Queen Clarice Renaldi.

Romy and Michelle 2

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino made all our dreams come true when they popped up at D23 dressed as Romy and Michele to officially announce a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. The iconic duo will be looking for true love and running their boutique, according to the pair. They didn’t share a release date, but did confirm that Romy and Michele 2 will premiere on Hulu. Girls’ night, anyone?

Frozen 3

For everyone who will never be able to let it go, good news: Frozen 3 will be yours on Nov. 24, 2027. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel took the stage to sing snippets of a new song from the movie, while Josh Gad sang a romantic one that hints maybe Olaf will have a love interest. This movie revolves around Anna and Kristoff's wedding, and there will be a villain, of course, though we don’t know much about them yet.

Coco 2

We now know that this highly anticipated sequel will be ours in November 2029. It’s a while to wait, but D23 provides us some concept art to hold us over. Miguel will return to us as a teenager who revisits the Land of the Dead, where Ernesto de la Cruz is out for revenge.

The New Simpsons Movie

Spider-Pig, Spider-Pig... almost 20 years later, we’re finally being blessed with a new movie about Springfield’s favorite family. A very early clip shared at D23 showed Homer, voiced by Dan Castellaneta, chasing down a baseball at a game, which ends in a hilarious and catastrophic way. The New Simpsons Movie is set to release in theaters Sept. 3, 2027.

Ghost Market

Pixar announced its first ghost movie, in which Kyle, a young kid living in Hawaii, stumbles upon a haunted market. The teaser clip shows Kyle filming in selfie mode assuring us the film won’t give us nightmares for life, before fleeing from a floating bowl and chopsticks, presumably held by a ghost with a taste for good food. Ghost Market is slated to hit theaters in the spring of 2028.

Gatto

In theaters March 5, 2027, we have another Pixar original film: Gatto. This movie follows Nero, a stray cat in Venice (voiced by Mark Ruffalo), who owes a debt to kitty mobster Rocco (Laurence Fishburne).

Clay

Coming to theaters in November 2028, Clay stars Kieran Culkin as the misfit Flip, who lives in an enchanted and colorful forest. During an annual ritual he is selected to mentor Mushy, a living ball of clay — and he’s bad at it. Pixar calls what happens next “a life-changing adventure,” and we believe it.

The Bluey Movie

Disney debuted this teaser trailer for the new Bluey movie, showcasing the film’s original 3D animation style as Bluey and Bingo play keepy-uppy on the lawn. The film comes to theaters August 6, 2027, and follows a day in the life of the Heeler family (all voiced by their original actors) complete with a few surprises.

Tangled

We finally learned the theatrical release date for the live-action Tangled: March 31, 2028. D23 attendees were shown a special first look at the characters, including Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel.

Lilo and Stitch 2

Actress Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, announced the second live-action Lilo and Stitch film is coming to theaters May 28, 2028. Just like the animated Movie #2, we’ll get to meet Stitch’s love interest, Angel.

Ice Age: Boiling Point

February 5, 2027, run don’t walk to your nearest theater to catch this new Ice Age movie, the first one since 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course. It takes viewers to the Lost World, which is full of Jurassic dinosaurs our beloved characters will have to contend with.

Hexed

We get to see this movie this year! November 25, 2026, to be exact. Hexed tells the story of teen girl Billie Doe, who discovers she is a powerful witch and is sent hurtling into the realm of Hexe. Execs at D23 shared concept art and new cast info: Queen Celeste will be played by Jodie Foster, and three-eyed cat Beef Roger Crummchuck is voiced by Walton Goggins.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Ryan Gosling previewed the first trailer for Star Wars: Starfighter at D23; the movie hits theaters on May 28, 2027. The trailer isn’t available publicly yet, but Variety reported that it shows a young kid messing with a decommissioned starfighter jet until pilot Kade Auberon (played by Gosling) sends him on his way. Gosling and director Shawn Levy said the film is a standalone story, with no other ties to the Skywalker saga. It will take place five years after the latest trilogy ended.

Zootopia 3

We’re getting a Zootopia 3, and that’s pretty much the extent of the update. Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan, who play Officer Judy Hopps and pit viper Gary De’Snake, announced the news and simply confirmed that “the bunny and the snake will be back” in the third film.

Avengers: Doomsday

D23 guests got a special first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. This latest Avengers movie comes to theaters Dec. 18, 2026, and personally I can’t wait to see how the superhero squad manages to best this villain.

X-Men

Set to release on May 5, 2028, Disney is bringing us a brand-new X-Men movie. Sadie Sink will star as Jean Grey (which was revealed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day), but the rest of the cast was announced at D23. We’ll see Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Indie Navarette as Rogue, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and none other than Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury, aka Mister Sinister.

New Series Announced At D23

Kingdom Hearts

Gamers rejoice: Kingdom Hearts is getting its own original anime series! The details, like release date and cast, were sparse, but Disney revealed a first look at Sora and his iconic Keyblade. It will air on Disney Channel and Disney+.

VisionQuest

At D23, Marvel unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming series VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany as Vision, while he grapples with the meaning of the memories he regained at the conclusion of WandaVision. The series will serve as the end of this trilogy, begun by WandaVision and Agatha All Along, according to Marvel execs.

Oswald

This cartoon rabbit is finally getting his day in the sun, as one of Walt Disney’s original characters a la Mickey. Jon Favreau writes and directs this miniseries made up of live-action footage and hand-drawn animation. It premieres on Disney+ in February of 2027.

Disney also confirmed that fans will be getting a second season of Scrubs, Ahsoka Season 2, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 7, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

New Theme Park Attractions Announced At D23

We’ve had our eyes on Walt Disney World’s planned expansions for a hot minute, but we got tons of juicy updates about what’s coming during D23.

Let’s start with Magic Kingdom. The design of Piston Peak National Park (the forthcoming Cars-themed expansion) was revealed and is heavily inspired by the American West, with two brand-new attractions. Ridge Run Rally is a completely new ride concept designed to feel like you’re off-roading through a national park; the ride vehicles' wheels and suspension actually move over rock, bump, and dip. Miss Fritter’s Daredevil Spin-Along takes riders through a few laps at Thunder Hollow, if they think they can handle it.

And of course, we have to talk about Villains Land! First of all, it’s gonna be big — the size and immersive-ness were likened to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It’s a land where magic has been corrupted and temptations, treats, and tricks abound. There will be a Maleficent-themed roller coaster that takes riders through an enchanted briar and the Queen of Evil’s mountaintop lair. A second ride will be hosted by the Magic Mirror and include a trip to the dark side of the mirror, where you’ll meet a whole host of villains (think Jafar, Ursula, Scar, and more).

And lastly, the Carousel of Progress is getting an update. The timeline will now include scenes from the 1960s, 1980s, millennium, and the future, with new voiceovers by Bryan Cranston and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Animal Kingdom’s new Indiana Jones attraction will be called Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent. Harrison Ford will be used as the model for the animatronic Indy inside the attraction (and rightfully so). Antonio’s Fiesta de Encanto is the name of the new Encanto ride that will also be located inside Animal Kingdom. (Oh, and they’re going to fix the yeti.)

We also learned that Monstropolis at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios will open in 2027. The bustling city will include:

Glob Theater, which will host the show “Welcome to Monstroplis”

Archie’s Scare Pig Pizza (a pizza restaurant)

Harryhausen’s Restaurant

Scareporium (a gift shop)

Monsters University Alumni Club (a tribute to legendary scarers and alumni)

A doors-themed coaster

Disneyland will also be getting a Coco-inspired ride suited for families, and a big expansion to the Avengers campus. The area will double in size and welcome two new attractions slated to open in 2028: Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

That’s a lot of Disney news; we truly have so much to look forward to. Which announcement feels most like your wish come true?