Disney+ Shares Poster And Release Date For 'I Am Groot'

Baby Groot is heading to Disney+ — and he’s sure to charm with cuteness. The streamer announced on Sunday that the original short series, I Am Groot, will premiere August 10.

According to the official synopsis, the Marvel show follows “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.” In the newly released poster, a sunglass-wearing Groot listens to his Walkman as he relaxes under a heat lamp with a nice umbrella drink. But, a closer look sees two white, four-eyed creatures peeking out at him from behind a car air freshener.

I Am Groot follows Baby Groot during his “glory days.”

Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, is a member of the Marvel superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy. The character has appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1, Vol. 2 and is set to appear in Vol. 3 in 2023. Plus, he’s made cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

I Am Groot, written by Ryan Little and directed by Kirsten Lepore, will see the tree-like humanoid go on adventures with new and unusual characters in short, photo-realistic animated episodes.

A snippet of Baby Groot popped up in a highlight reel shown during the Disney Meeting of Shareholders 2022 event in March. It was posted to Twitter by fans.

Baby Groot!

Welp, he looks adorable. Just when you thought there was enough Marvel content in the world, Baby Groot’s here to suck you further into the universe.