Disney+ Just Removed Dozens Of Family-Friendly Shows & Movies
Goodbye Diary of a Future President, we hardly knew ye.
Near the end of May, Disney+ and Hulu pulled a combined total of over 100 movies and shows from their respective libraries — most of which were family-friendly titles. The sudden content purge was done in the name of tax cuts as Disney+ lost subscribers in its most recent quarter, per Variety. But if your kid’s favorite show was among the exiled series, the convoluted monetary reasons won’t offer them much comfort.
The good news is that most of the shows and movies pulled from the streamers were under-the-radar titles with small followings. For the most part, programming aimed at the preschool set (the most passionate fans of them all, as any parent of a 4-year-old can attest) was unaffected. That means younger-skewing shows like Bluey, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and SuperKitties are still just a click away, thank goodness.
Older kids, tweens, and teens weren’t so lucky. Disney+ cut several originals, including Diary of a Future President, The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Family-friendly films like 2022’s Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, Flora & Ulysses, and The One and Only Ivan were also removed. Teen movies and shows Darby and the Dead, The Princess (starring Joey King), and Looking For Alaska got the boot, too.
This is a bummer for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that quality programming for older kids and tweens is becoming harder and harder to find these days. Before HBO Max dropped HBO from its name, the streamer removed inclusive children’s programming like The Gordita Chronicles and Theodosia from its library. Meanwhile, Netflix canceled the critically beloved The Baby-Sitters Club series after two seasons, and Apple TV+ axed its Amber Brown adaptation.
While there’s no denying modern kids are likelier to watch YouTube than a scripted program, the need for well-made scripted shows aimed at children remains. That makes seeing so many family-friendly movies and shows being booted from Disney+ all the more frustrating.
Check out the full list of shows and movies cut from Disney+ and Hulu below, as well as information about where they may end up next.
Every Show and Movie Removed From Disney+ So Far
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
- Best In Snow
- Better Nate Than Never
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Black Beauty
- Big Shot
- Chasing Waves
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
- Clouds
- Club Mickey Mouse
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- Disneynature — Penguins – Life On The Edge
- Disneynature — In the Footsteps of Elephants
- Disneynature — Diving With Dolphins
- Earth To Ned
- Encore!
- Family Reboot
- Fauci
- Flora & Ulysses
- Foodtasic
- Gina Yei
- Harmonious Live!
- Hollywood Stargirl
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
- It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
- It’s All Right!
- Just Beyond
- Low Tone Club
- Magic Camp
- Marvel 616
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- More Than Robots!
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- On Pointe
- Own The Room
- Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
- Pick Of The Litter
- Prop Culture
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Race To The Center Of The Earth
- Rogue Trip
- Shop Class
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- Super / Natural
- The Big Fib
- The One And Only Ivan
- The Quest
- The Right Stuff
- The Real Right Stuff
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Turner & Hooch (Series)
- Willow
- Wolfgang
Shows and Movies Removed From Hulu
- Best In Dough
- Black Narcissus
- Chasing Virgins
- Chef vs. Wild
- Conversations with Friends
- Darby And The Dead
- Damned Fate
- Dollface
- Everything’s Trash
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
- Future Man
- Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
- Insanity
- It Was Not My Fault
- Keep This Between Us
- Limbo
- Little Demon
- Looking for Alaska
- Love In The Time Of Corona
- Love Trip Paris
- Maggie
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Mask vs. Knight
- Motherland Fort Salem
- Pistol
- Prime Time
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Repatriated
- Reprisal
- Rosaline
- The Bomber
- The Cry of the Butterflies
- The Come Up
- The Deep End
- The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
- The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2
- The Next Thing You Eat
- The Premise
- The Princess
- Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
- Wilderness of Error
- Y: The Last Man
Will the removed shows and movies land on a new streamer?
Currently, Disney hasn’t made any announcements about whether or not the shows and films will be licensed to other streamers. However, after Max (the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max) removed its underperforming titles prior to launch, it licensed many of the shows to ad-supported streaming services Roku and Tubi. Disney+ could end up doing the same thing, but for now, none of the programming removed from the streamer is available on other services.
Is Disney+ done removing titles?
Disney+ is a terrific app for families, and even after the many removals, plenty of original shows, popular films, and classic Disney titles remain available. CEO Bob Iger hasn’t revealed how many more titles will be removed (or if the content purge is over), but popular series and films that help drive subscribers appear to be safe — we’re looking at you, Hocus Pocus 2.
Later this year, Disney+ and Hulu are set to be integrated. At this stage, it’s unclear how exactly this will work or what it means for the vast amount of content on both streamers, but at least there are no signs at present that fan favorites like Bluey or the classic Disney movie library will be affected. That’s extra good news for parents with Frozen-loving kids who are prepared to riot in the living room if their favorite movie is dropped from Disney+.