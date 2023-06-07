Near the end of May, Disney+ and Hulu pulled a combined total of over 100 movies and shows from their respective libraries — most of which were family-friendly titles. The sudden content purge was done in the name of tax cuts as Disney+ lost subscribers in its most recent quarter, per Variety. But if your kid’s favorite show was among the exiled series, the convoluted monetary reasons won’t offer them much comfort.

The good news is that most of the shows and movies pulled from the streamers were under-the-radar titles with small followings. For the most part, programming aimed at the preschool set (the most passionate fans of them all, as any parent of a 4-year-old can attest) was unaffected. That means younger-skewing shows like Bluey, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and SuperKitties are still just a click away, thank goodness.

Older kids, tweens, and teens weren’t so lucky. Disney+ cut several originals, including Diary of a Future President, The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Family-friendly films like 2022’s Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, Flora & Ulysses, and The One and Only Ivan were also removed. Teen movies and shows Darby and the Dead, The Princess (starring Joey King), and Looking For Alaska got the boot, too.

This is a bummer for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that quality programming for older kids and tweens is becoming harder and harder to find these days. Before HBO Max dropped HBO from its name, the streamer removed inclusive children’s programming like The Gordita Chronicles and Theodosia from its library. Meanwhile, Netflix canceled the critically beloved The Baby-Sitters Club series after two seasons, and Apple TV+ axed its Amber Brown adaptation.

While there’s no denying modern kids are likelier to watch YouTube than a scripted program, the need for well-made scripted shows aimed at children remains. That makes seeing so many family-friendly movies and shows being booted from Disney+ all the more frustrating.

Check out the full list of shows and movies cut from Disney+ and Hulu below, as well as information about where they may end up next.

Every Show and Movie Removed From Disney+ So Far

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow

Best In Snow

Better Nate Than Never

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Black Beauty

Big Shot

Chasing Waves

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Chorus: Success, Here We Go!

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Disneynature — Penguins – Life On The Edge

Disneynature — In the Footsteps of Elephants

Disneynature — Diving With Dolphins

Earth To Ned

Encore!

Family Reboot

Fauci

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtasic

Gina Yei

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

It’s All Right!

Just Beyond

Low Tone Club

Magic Camp

Marvel 616

Marvel’s The Runaways

Marvel’s Project Hero

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots!

The Mysterious Benedict Society

On Pointe

Own The Room

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays

Pick Of The Litter

Prop Culture

Queen Family Sing-Along

Race To The Center Of The Earth

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super / Natural

The Big Fib

The One And Only Ivan

The Quest

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Turner & Hooch (Series)

Willow

Wolfgang

Shows and Movies Removed From Hulu

Best In Dough

Black Narcissus

Chasing Virgins

Chef vs. Wild

Conversations with Friends

Darby And The Dead

Damned Fate

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Future Man

Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It

Insanity

It Was Not My Fault

Keep This Between Us

Limbo

Little Demon

Looking for Alaska

Love In The Time Of Corona

Love Trip Paris

Maggie

Marvel’s The Runaways

Mask vs. Knight

Motherland Fort Salem

Pistol

Prime Time

Queen Family Sing-Along

Repatriated

Reprisal

Rosaline

The Bomber

The Cry of the Butterflies

The Come Up

The Deep End

The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2

The Next Thing You Eat

The Premise

The Princess

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Wilderness of Error

Y: The Last Man

Will the removed shows and movies land on a new streamer?

Currently, Disney hasn’t made any announcements about whether or not the shows and films will be licensed to other streamers. However, after Max (the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max) removed its underperforming titles prior to launch, it licensed many of the shows to ad-supported streaming services Roku and Tubi. Disney+ could end up doing the same thing, but for now, none of the programming removed from the streamer is available on other services.

Is Disney+ done removing titles?

Disney+ is a terrific app for families, and even after the many removals, plenty of original shows, popular films, and classic Disney titles remain available. CEO Bob Iger hasn’t revealed how many more titles will be removed (or if the content purge is over), but popular series and films that help drive subscribers appear to be safe — we’re looking at you, Hocus Pocus 2.

Later this year, Disney+ and Hulu are set to be integrated. At this stage, it’s unclear how exactly this will work or what it means for the vast amount of content on both streamers, but at least there are no signs at present that fan favorites like Bluey or the classic Disney movie library will be affected. That’s extra good news for parents with Frozen-loving kids who are prepared to riot in the living room if their favorite movie is dropped from Disney+.