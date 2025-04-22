Ms. Rachel is basically a babysitter for many families at this point. Not that you’d leave your child fully unattended with an iPad loaded up with Ms. Rachel YouTube videos and head out for the night — but, like, Ms. Rachel can keep them occupied while you take a quick shower. (While constantly whipping the curtain back to make sure they’re still sitting there, you know?) Her ability to engage kids with learning is pure magic, so it’s easy to wonder how she got so good at it when your kids lose steam two seconds into an alphabet puzzle with you. Does Ms. Rachel have kids? Is she getting all of this learning intel from raising her own little ones?

Yes, Ms. Rachel does have kids. But her parenting journey isn’t exactly why she’s so good at her job, so don’t worry that you’ve got some wild parent shoes to fill.

How many kids does Ms. Rachel have?

Ms. Rachel — also known as Rachel Accurso — has two children with her husband (and co-creator and co-producer of her show) Aron. Their oldest child, son Thomas, was born in 2018. Through a 2024 Instagram reel, Ms. Rachel revealed that he is a “rainbow baby.”

She and Aron welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Susannah, via surrogacy in 2025. “We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! We are so in love!” Ms. Rachel captioned an Instagram post announcing the family’s new addition.

Ms. Rachel’s YouTube channel began in 2019, when her oldest would’ve just been a toddler. She has shared that the inspiration for creating her songs and videos was that she and her husband were looking for more speech development resources for their son, who was in speech therapy at the time. But again, don’t feel like you’re way behind as a parent — Ms. Rachel also has a preschool education background.

Is Ms. Rachel making new videos?

Before announcing the birth of her daughter earlier this year, there had been some confusion about where Ms. Rachel had been. There hadn’t been new YouTube content in a few months, and some viewers took to her Instagram to ask if she had fully moved to Netflix, where her show premiered on the streaming platform in January 2025.

But Ms. Rachel kindly responded, sharing, “We’ve had some family things to attend to.” She also noted that the Netflix series is just some of her most popular YouTube content repurposed into longer episodes, so she’s not fully moving into production there or anything. Now, with the announcement that she’s welcomed her second baby, it’s safe to assume the “family things” included preparing for a new baby.

In her baby girl announcement, Ms. Rachel shared, “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons, and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever.”

So, going through a surrogacy journey and becoming a family of four is sure to make you want to just slow down and focus on your family.