Donald Faison And His Daughter Dress Up As Dionne And Murray From 'Clueless' And OMG

Everyone else can go home because Donald Faison and his daughter Wilder just won Halloween.

The actor, 48, and his 7-year-old daughter dressed up as Murray and Dionne from his hit 1995 film Clueless, with Faison wearing a backwards Kangol hat and what looks to be his iconic character’s gold chain necklace. Wilder sported Dionne’s quintessential black-and-white checked ensemble and bowl hat, and looked absolutely phat.

Both Faison and his wife, CaCee Cobb, posted the photo, with Cobb writing, “#AsIf #happyhalloween @donald_aison @wilderfrancesfaison #dionneandmurray #clueless.”

People, understandably, freaked out, commenting like mad on Instagram with everything from “amazing” to “OMG” to “this is everything.”

Donald Faison and Wilder are just everything in this picture.

Faison, of course, played Murray Duvall in the classic teen flick, with Stacey Dash portraying his girlfriend, Dionne Davenport. The movie also starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher, Paul Rudd as Josh, Breckin Meyer as Travis, Elisa Donovan as Amber, Jeremy Sisto as Elton and the late Brittany Murphy as Tai.

Ugh, as if! CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

“I think [the movie] still stands the test of time. It still transcends to the audiences nowadays,” Faison said on The Real ahead of Clueless’ 25th anniversary in 2019. He added on Build Series that, at the time of its release, he didn’t think anyone would see the film.

“Nobody’s ever going to see a silly movie where we’re talking really weird. What the heck is a Baldwin? You know what I mean? An I remember Adam Schroeder [producer] saying, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a hit.’ And me looking at him like, ‘This movie?!’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, this movie’s going to be really huge.’”

Faison said when Clueless finally came out, he realized he accomplished a big goal — which was to bring black characters to the forefront of a teen movie. (Films in the coming-of-age genre rarely focused around characters of color in the ‘80s and ‘90s — even today.)

“The black character’s in the back or the black character’s the real angry one or it doesn’t exist in these movies,” he said. “And my goal was to be Ice Cube in this movie, but to also be Jake Ryan -from Sixteen Candles] in this movie. And after watching it, I was like, ‘Holy cow, I definitely did what I sought out to do.’ And 25 years later, here we are, and it still resonates.’”

The nostalgia levels are high today, thanks to Donald Faison. Rollin’ with the homies!