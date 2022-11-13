Rob Kardashian is usually pretty quiet on social media, but the reality star made an exception for his daughter Dream’s sixth birthday. The younger brother of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“Happy Birthday to the sweeetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞,” he captioned a sweet photo of Dream popping out from a dinosaur egg with a silly smile on her face.

Fans commented on the adorable photo with lots of “Happy Birthdays!” and many commented on how amazing of a dad Rob is. “Such a great dad! Happy bday dreamy,” wrote one.

The Arthur George socks founder wasn’t the only one celebrating Dream’s sixth birthday.

Khloé was in full aunty mode and shared glimpses of her niece’s purple and pink butterfly-themed birthday extravaganza on her Instagram stories. Dream was concocting what looks like a very sticky blue slime. Khloé’s daughter True Thompson stands at another arts and crafts station and paints a kid-sized canvas.

Kim and her oldest daughter North West also posted a look at Dream’s butterfly-themed birthday on their joint TikTok account. “It’s so aesthetic,” says a child off camera as North explains the theme as they walk through several pink balloon arches to the backyard. The video also shows off a tiered cake (with butterflies, of course), and a silver balloon “Happy Birthday Dream” display over the pool.

Blac Chyna, Dream’s mom who also sued the Kardashians earlier this year for an alleged breach of contract (the jury sided with the Kardashians), didn’t appear to be at the party. But the model also took to social media to celebrate her daughter’s special day.

“Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you,” she captioned a video montage of mommy and me moments throughout the years.

Happy birthday, Dream!