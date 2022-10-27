Khloé Kardashian says she's done having kids.

Khloé Kardashian may still be coming down from the high from the birth of her second child, but she has already made a firm decision: she is done having kids. The Good American founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and she candidly shared that two kids total are totally fine with her.

Clarkson, who gave birth to her daughter, River Rose, 7, and then her son, Remington Alexander, 5, saaid that she was so happy to have both genders back to back and asked Khloé if she felt the same.

“I wanted both, and I think I’m good; the shop is closed,” she responded. “It’s exciting, it definitely was just a different way. [As] you know, I did surrogacy with the second, and it’s amazing.”

Kelly lamented that she wished she had the information regarding surrogacy available to her while she was going through fertility struggles and that had she known, she might’ve made the same choice.

Kardashian carried traditional pregnancy with her now 4-year-old daughter True, and for medical reasons, decided to choose surrogacy for her son, who was born in late July.

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second, and it’s such a blessing that we have this and my sister Kim had two pregnancies that she carried through surrogacy. If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would’ve been as comfortable. I wouldn’t have known as much,” Khloe explained. “I watched her go through her journey, and I’m so grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey, and not every journey is the same; mine was very different from hers. I think her journey was way more comfortable for her. Me, I’m such a control freak.”

Regarding how she felt about acclimating to a surrogate, she said, “‘You’re a stranger, and I just have to trust you?’ and I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I’m still like, ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time, I need to know what you’re doing, what you’re eating,” she joked with Kelly, who agreed she likely would’ve been the same way.

Kelly then fished for new info on the baby’s name, which has been the center of speculation for some time now — and she got a great new hint for fans. Kardashian addressed a name that’s been circulating on the internet and shared, “Well, my daughter thinks his name is ‘Snowy,’ and it’s not ‘Snowy,’ so that’s the hint.”

Well, that’s at least one option the public can cross off its list.