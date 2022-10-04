Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.

Kids are so savage.

Johnson is seen recording himself in bed as Jasmine is giggling and asks him to close his eyes, attempting to pop a small water balloon over dad’s head. The Black Adam star was obviously aware of the prank but allowed his daughter to carry it out, even if it meant being soaked with water ten minutes after leaving REM state.

“7 am. Saturday morning and playing her favorite game, “daddy, close your eyes”….Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture.🤣🙋🏽‍♂️🥰 🖤 💦 🎈(but man, that joyous belly laugh from her is intoxicating, so I’ll happily be the fool during these little girl years)#whatdaddysdo,” the dad of three captioned the post.

Johnson has been notorious for doing anything for the ladies in his life, whether that’s singing songs from his character in Moana on repeat or throwing birthday parties for their pet dog Hubs.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dwayne shared, “Their favorite thing is putting make-up on me. We do this game where [Jasmine] comes in, and she’s like, ‘close your eyes, daddy,’ and I gotta close my eyes, and you know when you have little babies, you start to [think] like, is that foil that I hear? is that something sticky?” and then it's just “a face full of peanut butter.”

When the show's host was surprised he let her do it, he responded, “bring it on.”

He’s a superhero in movies and a super dad in real life.