Dwayne Johnson Gets Emotional After His Daughter Interrupts His Nap

Sleeping and parenting aren’t exactly mutually exclusive, but the former often is sacrificed in name of the latter — and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson wouldn’t have it any other way.

On Friday, the actor posted a sweet video on Instagram of his youngest daughter, 4-year-old Tiana Gia, checking in on her dad to see how his nap was going. Because if there is one thing that helps you get or stay asleep, it is someone verbally confirming with you that you are about to fall asleep.

“Many of you know my pain...Attempted to take a quick nap but my littlest loving tornado, kept coming back every two minutes to genuinely ask me, ‘daddy how are you sleeping?’”

After his seventh time of reassuring his daughter that yes, “daddy is sleeping great baby, thank you for checking on me,” Tiana is struck with inspiration to help her dad fall asleep. Her solution? Playfully tracing his face with her fingers and she lulls him to sleep with a sweet rendition of “Itsy Bitsy Spider.”

“She says I know what you need…She puts the dog’s toy by my mouth and then serenades me with Itsy Bitsy Spider, who apparently loves stomp walking all over daddy’s face 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️”

After her lullaby, Tiana hits her dad “with the walk off mic drop of, ‘goodnight daddy, I love you.” Johnson tells his daughter that he loves her too, and the smile on his face is something any dad of a toddler recognizes: that these moments are worth losing a z or two.

“We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy’s never want this kinda stuff to end... The hell with it, I’ll sleep next year 💀😂,” Johnson concludes his caption along with the hashtags of #gluttonforpunishment and #bringiton.

The toddler years zoom by, and time only seems to get faster and faster as kids grow up. It’s sweet seeing Johnson taking in each and every moment with his daughter and appreciating it, circadian rhythm be damned.