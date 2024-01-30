In what was supposed to be a seemingly innocent check-in on his loyal fanbase, Sesame Street legend, Elmo, reached out on the social media platform, X (formally known as Twitter), to see how his followers were hanging in there. Poor Elmo got way more than he bargained for when the reply messages started to roll in.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” the furry, red monster wrote on X.

Several X users saw the question as an opening to let Elmo know that things are not all “sunny days, keeping the clouds away.” Many were quick to let Elmo know that things these days are not super amazing and basically, we’re all hanging on by a thread.

One user wrote, “Elmo girl…I’m having a quarter-life crisis right now and I can’t get my shit together to finish this last semester. I’m mentally burnt out and I have a lifetime of working to go.”

Another said, “elmo babe I know you have good intentions, but you need to check on back out. nobody is well”

“things are dark, Elmo. it has become clear that our society is fundamentally predicated upon the exploitation of man and nature to further the violent and pernicious tendrils of imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy. but how are you? Do you still live over on Sesame Street?” one X user bluntly said. No lies detected!

Another joked, “Men would rather trauma dump to Elmo than go to therapy.”

One lighter response came from viral TikTok sensation and everyone’s favorite librarian, Mychal, who wrote, “Coming out of the library and I’ve been doing just fine. Thank you for asking! Mental health check right back! How are YOU doing really? It’s okay to not be okay, Elmo, my friend”

After a barrage of replies with the common theme that things aren’t that wonderful right now, Elmo replied back to X with some words of encouragement.

“Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing,” he wrote.

The official Sesame Street account also chimed in, guiding X users to professional help.

“Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling. For #EmotionalWellbeing resources and more, visit @SesameWorkshop: http://sesame.org/mentalhealth,” the brand wrote on X.

I’m just waiting for someone to write a think piece about the impact of Sesame Street on an entire generation. So much so, that we all regressed to our childhood selves and leaned on Elmo for emotional support when things felt tough because a three-year-old puppet is our safe space.