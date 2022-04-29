An 'Encanto' Sing-Along Show Is Touring The U.S. This Summer
Watch the film and sing along with a live band — in 32 different cities.
It’s time to talk about Bruno — or at least sing about him. It’s your kids’ dream come true: an Encanto sing-along show is touring the U.S. this summer, and it will hit 32 different cities across North America before its over.
If you’ve been waiting on a miracle, this might be it. The show consists of a viewing of the full feature film, along with a live band on stage playing along with each musical number.
Tickets go on sale April 29 on the concert’s website, and the show kicks off on July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington.
VIP ticket options are available. A Gold VIP ticket gets you tickets in the first ten rows, photo booth access, a gift package, and more. A Silver VIP ticket gets you a seat in rows 11-20 along with all of the perks of a Gold VIP ticket.
Just so no one is disappointed: the website notes that live characters from the movie aren’t included in the production. Nothing’s perfect.
Encanto was released in in November 2021 — and within weeks, the entire country and a lot of the world was singing along to the soundtrack, penned by professional ear worn manufacturer Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the most successful songs ever to come from a Disney animated film. The soundtrack also spent an impressive amount of time on the charts, along with a few other songs, “Waiting For A Miracle” and “Surface Pressure.”
Kind of more importantly? Kids truly fell in love with the songs, and parents didn’t mind them, either.
Here’s a complete list of the ‘Encanto’ tour dates:
- Monday, July 18: Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tuesday, July 19: Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre
- Thursday, July 21: Concord, California – Concord Pavilion
- Saturday, July 23: Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sunday, Jul 24: San Diego, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, July 26: El Paso, Texas – Plaza Theatre
- Wednesday, July 27: Lubbock, Texas – The Buddy Holly Hall
- Thursday, July 28: Houston, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Friday, July 29: Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Saturday, July 30: Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP
- Sunday, July 31: St. Louis, Missouri – Stifel Theatre
- Tuesday, Aug. 2: Brandon, Mississippi – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wednesday, Aug. 3: Pelham, Alabama – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Friday, Aug. 5: West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Aug. 6: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Franklin, Tennessee – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wednesday, Aug. 10: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap
- Friday, Aug. 12: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Saturday, Aug 13: Greensboro, North Carolina – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sunday, Aug. 14: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Friday, Aug. 19 – Hartford, Connecticut – XFINITY Theatre
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Darien Center, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sunday, Aug 28: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tuesday, Aug. 23: Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thursday, Aug. 25: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
- Friday, Aug. 26: Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
- Saturday, Aug. 27, Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sunday, Aug. 28: Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI