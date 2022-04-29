It’s time to talk about Bruno — or at least sing about him. It’s your kids’ dream come true: an Encanto sing-along show is touring the U.S. this summer, and it will hit 32 different cities across North America before its over.

If you’ve been waiting on a miracle, this might be it. The show consists of a viewing of the full feature film, along with a live band on stage playing along with each musical number.

Tickets go on sale April 29 on the concert’s website, and the show kicks off on July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington.

VIP ticket options are available. A Gold VIP ticket gets you tickets in the first ten rows, photo booth access, a gift package, and more. A Silver VIP ticket gets you a seat in rows 11-20 along with all of the perks of a Gold VIP ticket.

Just so no one is disappointed: the website notes that live characters from the movie aren’t included in the production. Nothing’s perfect.

Encanto was released in in November 2021 — and within weeks, the entire country and a lot of the world was singing along to the soundtrack, penned by professional ear worn manufacturer Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the most successful songs ever to come from a Disney animated film. The soundtrack also spent an impressive amount of time on the charts, along with a few other songs, “Waiting For A Miracle” and “Surface Pressure.”

Kind of more importantly? Kids truly fell in love with the songs, and parents didn’t mind them, either.

Here’s a complete list of the ‘Encanto’ tour dates: