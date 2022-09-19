Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.

Union shared a series of photos of her, Wade, and Kaavia in her school uniform all ready to be dropped off at school. The Bring it On actress is still in her fuzzy slippers and robes and smiles at the camera, all too excited that her husband is taking care of school drop-off duties for the day.

“Love it when @dwyanewade does drop off. Sure there’s more tears cuz he hasn’t mastered the art of the stick and move but this extra sleep and time to enjoy my green juice tho…worth it 🥰😍🖤🙏🏾🤷🏾‍♀️,” she captioned the photoset.

So what is the “stick and move?” It’s a boxing term that describes when the boxer plants one foot, gets off a powerful jab, and then moves quickly to either counter or avoid their opponent. In school dropoff, it is the ability to pop up to the drop-off location, quickly get your kid out with all of their belongings, and pop back out in a fluid manner.

Many parents chimed in the comments to add that the carpool stick and move is nothing short of an art form that falls under the category of “top tier parenting.” Others loved that the two swapped duties every now and then, even if it means Wade has to go through a bit of a learning curve to do one of the many tasks often resigned to moms.

Back in May, the power couple gave some solid parenting advice, especially for parents raising trans or nonbinary children: “[Think of] the moment when you were in the hospital and you grabbed your daughter, and you looked at your daughter. All the things that went through your mind and all the emotions that went through your mind. And how much love fills your heart at that moment. Don’t let that ever leave you, no matter what,” he explained to Variety on the Met Gala carpet.

“The one thing we do as parents is we find our mini-mes and we try to make them just like us. But just understand, our kids are gonna be who they are. It’s our job to help mold them and help try to push them in the right places that they want to go,” Wade continued. “But just remember that moment, what you said in that hospital the day that they were born.”