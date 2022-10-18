Let’s talk about Girl Power. Geri Halliwell, known around the world as the fiery Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls, is set to write a young adult book series featuring a brave young heroine named Rosie Frost in a “sweeping adventure filled with a hidden island, family secrets, shocking betrayals, amazing music, and girl power.”

The first of the two-book series, titled Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, is set for release in fall 2023.

“Suddenly orphaned and alone, Rosie Frost is sent to the mysterious Bloodstone Island–home not only to a school for extraordinary teens, but also a sanctuary for endangered species. There, Rosie confronts a menacing deputy headmaster, a group of mean girls bent on destroying her, and shocking family secrets she wishes had stayed hidden,” reads the book’s synopsis on Penguin Random House.

“When forces start threatening the island, Rosie knows she must enter and win the Falcon Queen Games to save the animals she loves. But Rosie can’t do it alone. She finds that believing in herself, and her friends, is the first step to finding the power she never knew she had,” the teaser concludes.

“Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time – and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the world," Halliwell said in a press release. "I hope her strength in the face of adversity and to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives.”

This isn’t the singer’s first foray into children’s literature, either. She wrote six books in her Ugenia Lavender series, which follows the titular 9-year-old character based on Halliwell back in 2008. The books have life lessons woven into their stories, along with puzzles and crosswords.

The multi-hyphenate has two children: daughter Bluebell Madonna, 16, whom she shares with former partner Sacha Gervasi, and son Montague George Hector Horner, 5, with her husband Cristian Horner. She is also stepmother to Horner’s 8-year-old daughter Olivia from a previous relationship.

"There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay,” she told Hello! of whether or not she plans to have another child. “We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have.”

“We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family," the singer and writer said. It sounds like she is writing a character not only to inspire Bluebell, but all YA readers with Rosie Frost.