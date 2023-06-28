Party of Five may have gone off the air 23 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the fandom for the show (and its cast) has wavered. It may have taken over two decades to get some kind of cast reunion in the works, but fans will be delighted to know that two alums from the hit series — Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert — will soon be working together again on a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

The actors are set to reunite as onscreen siblings (just like on Party of Five!) in a new movie titled A Merry Scottish Christmas.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together,” Chabert, 40, said in a statement. “When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Wolf, 55, added, “Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

According to a press release shared by Hallmark, the new movie will premiere on the network later this year during its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event.

This event is also where I lose hours of my life to deliciously corny but adorable Hallmark Christmas movies that suddenly give me the urge to decorate my house in wall-to-ceiling garland and make homemade cocoa.

Wolf and Chabert will play estranged siblings named Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) who travel to Scotland to reunite with their mother to celebrate Christmas. However, when they arrive, a big family secret is revealed.

Chabert and Wolf originally starred as on-screen siblings Claudia and Bailey Salinger on Party of Five, which aired for six seasons from 1994 to 2000.

During a recent appearance on the Hey Dude… The 90s Called! podcast, Chabert opened up about her experience as a teen star in the late ‘90s. The Mean Girls alum reflected on growing up alongside her character Claudia, who experienced many “firsts” before she did.

“It was a little bit of a different way of growing up and not everyone can relate to it,” she said.

“It was interesting because sometimes my character would go through things in life on the show that I had yet to actually go through in life. You know, like my first kiss and all of this kind of embarrassing stuff,” she added.

Chabert also revealed that she and her former costars maintain a relationship after all these years.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“So many of us are still very, very, very close,” she gushed. “They're a part of my life now. And it's been nice to grow up together and become parents … you know, go through different phases of life together.”

Though Chabert and Wolf may have remained buddies after their time on Party of Five, the Hallmark film will be their first on-screen reunion.

“We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers.”

The Hallmark reunion will also be a treat for anyone who was 10 years old in 1999 and used to write fan letters to Scott Wolf — not that I know anyone like that...