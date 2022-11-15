Hilarie Burton Drags Candace Cameron Bure For Her Homophobic Reasons For Leaving Hallmark

One of the best parts of the holiday season are all the cheesy but totally bingeable Hallmark Christmas movies. Even better? They have been getting more inclusive as well. When the Hallmark Channel announced that they would be introducing its first same-sex Christmas love story with The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark mainstay Candace Cameron Bure announced her departure from the network for “Christian” reasons. Yeah.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told the Wall Street Journal of her decision to leave the network and move to Great American Family as chief creative officer. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

This homophobic dog whistle of an excuse for departing didn’t go unnoticed. Bure was dragged by the Internet at Large for her comments. And fellow Hallmark Channel actor and One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton seemed to be leading the pack.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton wrote on Twitter. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Great American Family Founder and former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott followed up on Bure’s comments, saying that “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” referring to LGBTQ-driven films and suggesting sexuality is a trend. (It’s not.) “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Abbott left Hallmark in 2020 following a controversy about the removal of an ad on the channel featuring a same-sex couple.

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” Burton responded. “I called this sh*t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too, Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

As of now, Burton seems to be the only celebrity calling out the Full House alum’s blatant homophobic comments. The Holiday Sitter airs on December 11 on the Hallmark Channel.