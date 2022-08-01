It’s not often that moms can take a minute, let alone an entire weekend, to get away for some much-needed, kid-free R&R. Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, Ashley Tisdale, and a few of their entrepreneurial mom friends know this all too well, so they decided to go all in with their mom getaway weekend and rent an RV and head to a luxury resort and spa where they had privately cooked meals, lots of red wine, and matching mom jammies to boot.

“Moms weekend away! I love being surrounded by these ladies. What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip ❤️” Tisdale captioned a carousel post on Instagram. In one video, the chef describes what has been prepared for the moms, including fresh baba ghanoush made with eggplants straight from the garden.

The moms stayed at Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa, a luxury resort about 20 miles north of San Diego. The resort has 49 hacienda-style suites, or casitas, which each have their own private patio overlooking olive groves. They also have “3 opulent private residences,” and it looks like these ladies definitely booked one of them.

The resort also has a 5-Star spa, which its site describes as “the ultimate destination for wellness and tranquility, starting with the basics like freshly-made organic fruit and vegetable juices, to the Serenity Yoga Pavilion, Pilates studio, advanced exercise programs, and fitness sessions hosted by top-tier wellness professionals.” Um yeah, sign us up, please.

“Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep …… love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge we missed you @mandymooremm,” Duff captioned her post. Mandy Moore is gearing up to welcome her second child and was unable to make the extravagant mom weekend getaway.

“I have mom friends and I love them💖,” Trainor wrote on her own Instagram post, which featured a note from the dads back at home: “We love you! Enjoy breakfast on us tomorrow - you deserve this! Love, your husbands.”

Between all the delicious food, that gorgeous pool, and what looks like a very well-deserved amount of red wine and Aperol Spritzes, this looks like it is the mom weekend to beat. Sure, not every mom can afford to go to a private spa with her closest friends and in their coziest matching pajamas — or even afford the time — but you know what? Every mom deserves it, damnit.