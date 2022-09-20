Gather ‘round, sisters! It’s time to get glam. In honor of the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel, ColourPop Cosmetics is unleashing a Hocus Pocus 2 makeup collection that will absolutely put a spell on you.

The brand released a teaser trailer of all the products on its Instagram. Each product comes in adorable packaging complete with space age ‘50s illustrations of the Sanderson Sisters, which is giving big Bewitched vibes.

The collection includes the “All Hallows Eve” 15-pan eyeshadow palette, three spooky shades of the Jelly Much gel-to-powder eyeshadow, a purple mascara, three high-shine lip glosses (one for Mary, Sarah, and Winifred, respectively), and an all-over face and body highlighter from Solbody.

All of the products are under $25, and superfans can get the entire set for $99, as reported by PopSugar. Anyone who goes big for the entire collection also gets a cat ear hair accessory, which is a must-have for any Binx fans in the chat.

This isn’t the first time to cosmetics company celebrated one of the best Halloween movies of all time. The company put out a Hocus Pocus eyeshadow palette along with gel and pencil eyeliners back in September 2020, and it literally sold out in minutes — even faster than it takes to light the Black Flame candle that brings the Sanderson Sisters back to life.

The Hocus Pocus 2 ColourPop Collection is set to hit the brand’s site on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. PDT, which gives fans some time to test out new beauty looks before Hocus Pocus 2 starts streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30.