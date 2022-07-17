The Home Depot Is Selling 'Hocus Pocus' Lawn Inflatables

It’s never too early to start planning for Halloween, especially the year that the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel is premiering. The Home Depot just released a ton of new Halloween decorations, and the ones that have everyone’s attention involve the Sanderson Sisters.

The home improvement store has two Hocus Pocus lawn inflatables available. The larger one, which features all three Sanderson Sisters, is 6.5 feet long. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson stand at 4.6 feet tall on top of a stone that says “I put a spell on you,” a nod to the iconic Bettle Midler number in the 1993 film.

The Home Depot also has a solo inflatable of Winifred Sanderson for those who might not have as much lawn real estate. She stands at 3.5 feet and holds a pumpkin that reads “Gather ‘Round Sisters!’ and has tiny bats surrounding the call.

Both decor pieces self-inflate and are LED-illuminated, lighting up any Halloween display. The trio runs for $149 and Winifred runs at $34.98.

The Home Depot launched the cute, cartoony lawn inflatables just a little over a month before the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel, which features Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, is set to premiere on Disney+ September 30.

The teaser trailer shows just how the Sanderson Sisters made their way back to the 21st Century. Three teen girls dabbling in coming-of-age witchcraft accidentally awaken the Book, along with the witchy trio. At the end of the teaser, the Sisters walk through what looks like a Halloween festival when a man approaches them and asks if they are looking for the stage, to which Winifred replies, “Always.”

So it looks like fans are definitely getting another musical number from Midler. It’s also worth noting that Mary is absolutely flying on two Roombas on the page for Hocus Pocus 2 on the Disney+ website.

The sequel’s premiere is still six weeks away, but fans came grab those cute lawn inflatables from Home Depot now. And like the Sanderson Sisters themselves, these Hocus Pocus inflatables are going to be flying off the shelves.