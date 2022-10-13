Jamie Lee Curtis Showed Off Her Daughters At The ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

For any actor, a movie premiere is typically a time when you join your fellow cast mates, walk a fancy red carpet, and enjoy the first viewing of a new film.

Some celebs bring their spouses or a parent as their dates, but others have more unconventional ideas for who should accompany them. Jamie Lee Curtis decided to bring her two adult daughters to the premiere of her new film Halloween Ends and couldn’t stop gushing over how much she loved her girls.

The actor posed for photos alongside her girls — 35-year-old Annie Guest and 26-year-old Ruby Guest — on the red carpet of film's debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The women held hands while posing together for photos.

Curtis posted a photo of the family snapped from the evening and wrote on Instagram, “My family. Proudest mother. Loving support.”

The premiere of Halloween Ends marks the last time Curtis will portray the ultimate “final girl” Laurie Strode, the main character in most of the Halloween films who is either running away from or trying to kill infamous masked serial killer Michael Myers. So it makes sense that Curtis would mark such an epic occasion with those closest to her.

The premiere also marks the first public appearance of Curtis’ daughter Ruby since coming out as transgender in 2020. Curtis has not be quiet about the support and love she has for Ruby. In an interview with Spain's Cadena SER radio network, she opened up about the fears she has for Ruby’s safety and the safety of people like her in a world where there is so much hate.

“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life just [for] her existence as a human being,” she explained. “There are people that want to annihilate her and people like her. The level of hatred... [It's] as if we haven't learned from fascism, [as if] we haven't learned what the result of that is: The extermination of human beings. That is terrifying.”

While Curtis has every right to be worried for her kids, she also has many supporters and fans backing her up. Fans were quick to comment on the photo of Curtis and her girls, voicing their support and admiration for the mother of two.

“You give me so much hope. My mum has been every bit as supportive too and it meant the world,” a fan shared.

“Jamie!!! As a trans woman, this makes me so happy!” another fan echoed.

Another fan commented with a deeply personal anecdote, relating to having a child come out as transgender. “You are such an inspiration for me. My son for 27 years is now my daughter for 2 years," they wrote. "I loved the boy as much as I do love the girl. She is a game developer, so also in the same industry as your daughter. I also have another born daughter. It’s nice to see you are having as beautiful girls as I do.”

It’s safe to say that Jamie Lee Curtis is #momgoals.