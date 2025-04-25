In a bonus clip for their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers — Jason and Travis Kelce — answered viewers' questions, including some about parenting. A mom of three asked the podcast hosts and NFL Super Bowl champs how to navigate parenting her “feral children” and stop them from hurting themselves.

Jason and Travis’ answers were helpful but hilarious.

"If they're really this difficult, sometimes you just got to let them learn for themselves. There's nothing you can do as a parent, right?" Jason said. "Eliminate the sharp corners and the surfaces, and don't leave weapons lying around."

"I think to [safe proof] the house and [safe proof] the objects in the house... f*cking tell them to go outside," Travis added, before Jason continued, "This is just something that's gonna sort itself out. I don't know what you want me to tell you. Lean into it. The more they f*ck themselves up, the more they will learn to not do stupid sh*t."

The pair also advised the mom of three to show her kids videos of people hurting themselves in hopes of slowing down their desire to do dangerous things, like jumping off an exercise bike. Jason also encouraged her to look at the bright side because she has “fearless children.”

While Travis doesn't have any children, Jason is a dad to four girls: newborn Finnley, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5. The podcaster shares his daughters with wife Kylie Kelce, 33.

Unsurprisingly, some of Jason and Travis’ advice seemed to mirror their own mom, Donna Kelce.

When speaking to Scary Mommy back in early 2024, Donna noted that when it came to raising Jason and Travis, she kind of just went with it.

“I just allowed them to be themselves. A lot of it is just who they are,” Donna said. As we all know, she did a bang up job and now they’re giving parenting advice of their own! Full circle!