Jennifer Garner Gives Her Daughters The Best Piece Of Beauty Advice

Jennifer Garner just has that effortless glow about her. And while the actress has her beauty routine and favorite products, there is one beauty secret that she swears by. It’s so powerful that she has even passed on to her two teenage daughters, Violet, 16, and Serephina, 13.

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” Garner explained. At first blush, this seems like an obvious choice. But it can be so easy to get caught in the mirror and examine any perceived “flaws.”

“We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face,” she continued in the interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” she said.

“Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout,” she added, noting how much pressure women face to look picture-perfect 24/7.

This isn’t the first time Garner, who shares her two daughters along with her son Samuel Garner Affleck with ex Ben Affleck, has shared this pearl of wisdom. While talking about gifts for the 2021 holiday season with TODAY Shopping, she talked about how not fixating in the mirror can be a true mental health savior.

"When you start getting super critical of yourself, turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else," she said. "Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you."

That’s a beautiful way to think about beauty.