Jennifer Garner got the surprise of a lifetime during a birthday celebration over the weekend — and it literally knocked her (purple) socks off. She shared the special moment on Instagram Saturday, writing, “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy.”

In the clip, Garner watches a personalized video of “the object of [her] childhood adoration and devotion,” Donny Osmond, on her phone while the legendary performer creeps up behind her at a restaurant.

“Jennifer, it’s your birthday / Celebrate and sing about who? You!” he croons, birthday cake in hand. Garner freaks out as she can’t contain her excitement — or slight embarrassment.

The “13 Going On 30” actor gets up and hugs her longtime crush before announcing “it’s so hot” and removing her sweater. Osmond, 64, then presents her with the cake, which reads, “13 Going on 50! Love Donny!”

Jennifer Garner gets the ultimate birthday surprise from Donny Osmond.

Osmond joined Garner and her group at the restaurant after the surprise, with the pair singing his and sister Marie Osmond’s 1975 hit “Make the World Go Away.”

“He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act,” Garner shared on Instagram. “Thank you, Donny. 💜 Hi, @marieosmond. ☺️ I hope to meet you someday, Debbie. ♥️.”

“Surprising fans is one of my favorite things to do, so when I had the opportunity to surprise the lovely @jennifer.garner for her 50th birthday, I was overjoyed,” Donny wrote on his own Instagram page. “Thanks for letting me celebrate with you! Next time you’re in Vegas, come see me at @harrahsvegas so you can be my special guest on stage. 😉🎂 @amgreetings.”

Garner, who turned 50 on Sunday, has long admired Donny and confessed that he was her “number one biggest crush of all time” on a 2019 Katie Couric post of him and his purple jumpsuit-clad family performing “Superstition” with Cher.

At the time, Donny responded to Garner with, “Miraculous that those jumpsuits didn’t scare you away.”

Couric celebrated Garner’s 50th as well, sharing a throwback video of the time she surprised the star with a call from the one and only Julie Andrews.

Jennifer Garner gets a surprise from Katie Couric.

“Had to bring back this classic for @jennifer.garner’s big day! 😂🎉,” Couric wrote. “Happy birthday Jen, you are such a bright light and today we celebrate YOU!💞💞xoxoxoox #thirteengoingonfifty#welcometotheclubsister#happybirthday.”

Garner was celebrated by many on Sunday, with the likes of Ina Garten, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore and Juliette Lewis all sharing birthday wishes on her Instagram page.

“Happiest Birthday to our happy little farm girl! 💗,” Witherspoon wrote, with Lewis adding, “Happy birthday beautiful friend - Who makes this world more joyous, full of delight dance and sparkle👏⚡️🌷❤️🕊🥳.”