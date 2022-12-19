One thing’s for sure, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be home, and together, for their first Christmas as a married couple.

In sweet videos making the rounds, the newlyweds kiss after performing a duet to John Legend’s tune “By Christmas Eve” at their holiday party over the weekend. And, believe it or not, Affleck has some pipes!

“Go slow,” the 50-year-old actor insisted to vocal coach and pianist Stevie Mackey as the song picked up. His wife, J.Lo, 53, stared up at him with admiration before joining in.

Ben Affleck can ... sing!

A newlyweds duet.

“I'm gonna walk, if I have to run / I'll stand on the highway and stop someone / I'll cross the deserts and oceans, a river that's frozen / I'll follow the stars just to find where you are / You can count on me,” the song’s lyrics read. “Make a wish, close your eyes, and believe / I'll be home, home, home, home, home by Christmas Eve.”

Their guests, which reportedly included Kim Kardashian, Eric André, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish, cheered as the pair kissed and embraced.

“That’s my baby singing a Christmas song,” J.Lo announced while hugging Affleck.

The Affleck Christmas party took place at their home, according to Entertainment Tonight, and featured a festive light display, pizza station, hot cocoa bar, and a gingerbread replica of their house. The detailed confection featured the names of their entire brood and read: “Happy Holidays, The Affleck Family.”

Happy Holidays, from the Affleck family!

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in two ceremonies over the summer after rekindling their early aughts love in April 2021. They share five children: J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

No word on whether the kids were present for the holiday get-together. If they were, however, we’re sure they appreciated mom and dad’s duet. The make-out session maybe not as much!