Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are now two proud papas of two! The couple welcomed their second child, son Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, via surrogate on November 15.

Ferguson is currently starring in Take Me Out on Broadway, and he had to take himself out of the game for the November 15 performance to be at the hospital for the birth of Sullivan.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors.”

“We are overjoyed to be a family of four,” Ferguson captioned an instagram post of Sullivan wearing an “Empires” team onesie (a nod to the baseball team in Take Me Out) as his tiny hand clutches Ferguson’s finger. He also shared a slide of himself and Mikita holding Sullivan.

Friends and fellow Modern Family alumni were overjoyed for the family of four. “The SWEETEST,” commented Sarah Hyland. “Jesus what a day! Congratulations sweet boys!!!!” added Amanda Seyfried.

Ferguson and Mikita were first romantically linked in 2010 and tied the knot three years later in July 2013. The couple welcomed their first son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, in July 2020.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2021, Ferguson admitted that he had been wanting to become a dad for quite some time, but he wanted to wait until Mikita, who is ten years his junior, was also ready for fatherhood.

“I was like, ‘You let me know when you’re ready,’” Ferguson said. “But I was ready yesterday.”

Congrats again to Ferguson and his very own modern family!