Getting the perfect family holiday photo is an exercise in futility. Still, as Jessica Alba knows, it is the thought that counts. The actor and Honest Company founder shared a little behind-the-scenes look at her family’s attempt to take a matching pajamas photo for the holidays, and it is pure chaos. Just as it should be.

In the video, Alba attempts to wrangle her three kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, as her husband Cash Warren does his duty of rounding up the two family pups, Lucy and Dolly, for the family photo.

“Nothing like trying to wrangle 3 kids and 2 dogs for a holiday shoot… 🤦🏽‍♀️ #BTS realness 😂” she captioned the video.

The family, in matching green plaid jammies (Honest brand, of course!), goofs off between takes, jumping around on pillows and attempting to direct the shoot on their own terms. At one point, the family is all set for the photos, and Alba’s face is that of any mom who has tried to wrangle her kids for well, anything: completely zonked.

“Thank you for showing the real struggles of getting a family photo!!,” commented one fan. “😂😂😂😂😂 your not alone, added another.”

Luckily for Alba, all of the hard work paid off, as the family captured the perfect snap after what seems like a very long day.

This isn’t the first time Alba has pulled back the curtain to show the less-than-glamourous moments of being a mother. Back in July, the actor revealed that she goes to therapy with both of her daughters as they entered their young teen years.

“We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out,'" she explained to Glamour UK of setting up therapy sessions.

“[A therapist has] no relation to you so they can be really objective and you create a safe space for your kid to really candidly tell you what’s not working about your parenting,” she explained.

It seems like Alba is doing everything right in terms of raising her kiddos — even if it does get a little hectic and exhausting at points.