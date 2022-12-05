Jessica Biel Says She Hasn’t Been Able To Balance Her Kids, Her Career, And Her Own Needs ‘Yet’

For Jessica Biel, balancing motherhood with her marriage, career and, well, life in general feels like she’s in the eye of a hurricane. And she’s got a few years of toddler parenting under her belt!

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor and KinderFarms co-founder, 40, said that she’s still trying to tackle the daily grind of parenthood as she raises her two sons — Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2 — with husband Justin Timberlake.

“It’s not easy sort of balancing your whole life,” Biel told Drew Barrymore, “Trying to be around your kids, and spend time with your partner and friends and time for yourself and also your career. It’s so hard.”

When Barrymore asked how she does it all, Biel admitted, “I don’t think I’ve done it well necessarily yet.”

“I feel like I’m constantly being pulled in a million directions,” she continued. “And I think I do that thing where I’m like, ‘It’s all great!” And inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I’m freaking out about trying to figure it all out.”

Jessica Biel chats with Drew Barrymore.

Biel, who’s been married to Timberlake, 41, for 10 years, said that the best parenting advice she’s ever received is “you cannot do both at the same time.”

“When you’re wrestling on the floor, you’re wrestling on the floor. Don’t answer the phone, don’t look at a work thing, don’t text somebody. Don’t do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor. That’s what we do in my household: a lot of wrestling,” she said, smiling.

The Candy star and executive producer added that it’s very important to keep her kids active and healthy, which is why she co-created KinderFarms, a health company that is focused on creating clean, effective medicines and wellness products for children — without the added ingredients, sweeteners and artificial colors.

Jessica Biel with her KinderFarms partner, Jeremy Adams in New York City on Nov. 15. Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Biel recently celebrated her 40th birthday and told Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she feels more confident than ever.

“It felt like a good movement into a new decade,” she said. “I’m feeling very much like I accept who I am and I feel good and so much more [confident]. I mean, 40 feels good. I don’t know, I haven’t made it any further into this decade so we’ll see if that changes!”

She added that she’s blessed to be in an “incredibly safe” and “understanding” relationship with Timberlake, and that they both work hard “to keep it fresh” as they move into year 11 of marriage.

The Timberlakes.

“Justin always says, ‘We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.’ And he’s right,” Biel said, adding that being a mother is perhaps the “number one most un-sexy job in the world, for the most part.”

“You have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself. It’s so hard,” Biel concluded. “I’m trying to take my own advice. I’m not good at it and I’m still working on finding that balance in my life.”

Celebrity moms, they’re just like us.