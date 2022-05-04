Sophie Turner has been a fixture on our screens since she first appeared on Game of Thrones at the ripe old age of 15. But even though she has that “wise beyond her years” vibe, the 26-year-old actor and soon-to-be mom of two admits she’s still very much a child.

In a new interview with Elle UK, The Staircase star opens up about young motherhood and how it’s changed her. Between being a parent to 1-year-old and taking on film and TV roles, Turner is exhausted. Thankfully, her pals bring her back down to the twenty-something reality.

“When my friends come around, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you guys keep me so young,’” she told the magazine, laughing. “We’re all only 25 or 26. I have to remind myself that I’m in my mid-twenties. I’m a child.” Turner — who tries to keep a home base in Miami with her husband Joe Jonas and their daughter, Willa — says she’s no longer “rock ‘n’ roll and spontaneous.”

“I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman,” she joked.

Sophie Turner on the cover of Elle UK.

Turner, who gained worldwide recognition for playing Sansa Stark on Thrones, hints that her upbringing possibly gave her that “old soul” approach to life as she was treated with the utmost respect as a child actor on set.

“The producers, runners and actors raised me, alongside my parents, but they raised me more in a business sense and to be an independent working woman,” she said. “It was a very formative time in my life. At 16, I felt like I was a fully fledged adult.”

She misses the show dearly, but still sees some of her fellow actors, including new dad, Kit Harington, who played her on-screen brother Jon Snow. He welcomed a son with Thrones co-star Rose Leslie in February 2021.

“Kit has a baby [too], so we’ve managed to see each other quite a bit, which has been nice. We’ve both moved on to another step in our lives together.”

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington in 2016.

As of now, Turner is maintaining some semblance of privacy as she gears up to welcome her second child. Although the family travels a lot for work, Miami has provided some consistency for the creature-of-habit Turner.

“I’m very protective of the life we’ve built,” she said of her relationship with Jonas. “Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this,” Turner continued. “I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Gala on May 2. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Willa has been a lot “clingier” with Turner these last few months as she’s set to become a big sister: “She wants Mummy all of the time — she’s claiming her territory.” And the actor is certain the little one just thinks her belly is her baby sibling. But Turner is thrilled to be adding a new addition to the Jonas crew.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”