Last week, ABC News dropped an in-depth interview with Ye, aka Kanye West, and covered everything from the rapper’s longterm goals to the future of his four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

The two have had a tumultuous separation, to put it lightly, and Ye has previously publicly called out Kardashian for allowing North on TikTok, amongst other things. As Ye say with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, the rapper explained that he knows his eldest, North, will be the one to “protect” the family — and he gave North advice to make sure she is able to do so.

"I'm saying stuff to her like, 'Never let anyone take anything from you. Protect your little brothers and sisters. Protect the family. Never let anyone take our company,'" Ye said that he told his eldest daughter. "I'm literally saying this to her because I realize she's one of the people in the family that will make sure that no one ever takes our company, no one ever takes what me and Kim have built with both of our brands and the brands that we're building now."

Both Ye and Kardashian are the head of multiple, multi-million dollar brands. West has had his hands in the fashion world for over a decade with his Yeezy brand, and Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line is taking off. Both parents have joined Forbes’ Billionaire’s List, with West joining in 2020 and Kardashian in 2021. Ye is the sole owner of Yeezy, which might have prompted the advice.

For as vocal as West is about his ex’s romantic endeavors and how Kim is raising the kids, he has also turned to social media to ask for parenting advice as well. Back in February, he asked followers what “he should do about” the fact that North was on TikTok (on a shared account with Kim), which Ye was not having. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he wrote in the since-deleted post.

Many fans noted that perhaps he should keep any parenting woes private, as duking it out in public likely has a negative effect on his kids, especially North. "Man take this down bruh 🙄 keep this private.," one user commented, while another backed the comment up and added: "Ye pls take this down this isn’t fair to north."

Given the obscene amount of wealth generated by both West and Kardashian, it feels safe to say that North and her younger siblings (and their children, and their children’s children) will be okay financially, even if they were to sell off a brand. Still, it’s never too early to start teaching daughters about boundaries and how to stand up for yourself, which ultimately feels like what Ye, like every parent, wants for his child.