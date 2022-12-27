Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care If People Think She's A Nepo Baby

Ever since New York Magazine released their scathing article exposing several “nepo babies” — aka a successful famous person who follows their parent into the creative industries such as music or acting, and often is met with success despite the competition due to their parents’ success — several celebrities called out in the article have been speaking out.

Actor Kate Hudson is one of them. However, unlike some others who have been vocal about the article, she says she doesn’t really care.

Hudson, 43, — whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson— doesn’t see why this is all such a big deal. She says her family is just interested in the same things, like storytelling. She shares son Ryder Robinson, 18, with musician Chris Robinson; son Bingham, 11, with singer Matt Bellamy; and daughter Rani, 4, with singer Danny Fujikawa, her fiancé.

“The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care,” she told The Independent. “I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it.”

She then pointed the finger at other industries outside of acting that she believes have way more nepotism. “I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common],” she said.

“Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, ‘Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!’”

The Almost Famous star, whose siblings Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell are also actors in the business, claimed that nepotism “doesn’t matter” in the end.

“I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is … if you work hard and you kill it,” Kate explained.

Kate is not alone in feeling that hard work is what matters in the end when it comes to being successful in the business.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis — daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — went off on social media after the article went viral, calling the conversation designed to “diminish and denigrate and hurt” people.

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old … [and] there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars,” the Halloween star wrote in an Instagram statement alongside a throwback photo of her with her parents.

One nepo baby — Eve Hewson — who happens to be the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, jokingly tweeted her disappointment that she was not included in the article.

“Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE,” she wrote.

She then dropped the most ironic bombshell of the nepo baby discourse. “In a beautiful turn of events, I have just been informed that Pamela Wasserstein, the CEO of @NYMag , is a nepo baby herself. Her dad bought the magazine in 2004,” she tweeted.

Wow! Plot twist, much?