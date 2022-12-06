Keke Palmer has some choice words for people who felt the need to comment on her decision to not wear makeup during a read-thru for her appearance on Saturday Night Live. The 29-year-old actor, who confirmed she is pregnant during the show’s opening monologue, took to Twitter to address those who felt the need to say she should have been wearing makeup before the big show.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real,” Palmer wrote. “I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

First, let’s set the record straight: Palmer is gorgeous inside and out. She has an infectious confidence, and she knows it.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything,” she continued before concluding with, “I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣”

Palmer credits her confidence to her parents, who she says were very careful about what roles they let her audition for as a child actor, saying that she wasn’t “exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person.”

"I think it becomes dangerous when you are exploited against your will or you are exploited in the ways that you do not wish," Palmer told Los Angeles Times’ Yvonne Villareal on an episode of the outlet’s The Envelope podcast. "You look at a situation like Britney Spears, and she was exploited in ways that just totally were unfair and not aligned with probably what she truly wanted as a young woman,” she noted, per People.

"Whereas me, I think my parents definitely did do a good job at making sure that I was not exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person," she continued, adding that her roles in films like Akeelah and the Bee and The Longshots are ones “that could only make me feel proud about who I am.”

"So they really, they were careful about the ways in which I was being put on display that it was something that in the end, that I could be proud of," Palmer concluded. Congrats to Palmer’s parents, who totally crushed this whole parenting thing.