Khloé Kardashian Gets Rare Tumor Removed From Her Face

Khloé Kardashian revealed a skin cancer scare on Tuesday while acknowledging the fact that she’s been wearing a bandage on her face for the last few weeks.

The 38-year-old mom of two shared her diagnosis in an Instagram Story, writing that she noticed a small bump — “something as minor as a zit” — on her face months ago and, once it didn’t go away, decided to get it biopsied. Turns out it was an “incredibly rare” tumor for someone her age, according to two dermatologists, and she needed to have it removed immediately.

“I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of the family’s and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face,” Kardashian explained, saying he was able “to get everything” and “all my margins appear clear.”

“Garth I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me. I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early,” she continued.

“I felt like I was operating on my own daughter,” Fischer said on his own Instagram page. “I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure.”

Khloe shared her story on Instagram. Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian said she decided to share her story after people noticed the “ever-evolving bandage on my face.” More importantly, she wanted to shed light on how essential it is to get your skin checked regularly, saying she had melanoma when she was 19 and is predisposed to the cancer.

“I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously, so no one is exempt from these things,” she insisted. “Please take this seriously and do your self-exams as well as your checkups.”

“Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful,” Kardashian added.

Dr. Garth Fischer also shared Khloe’s diagnosis.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, also thanked Dr. Fischer for his work, writing, “PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!! It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team.”

Kardashian, who recently welcomed her second child — a son — with ex Tristan Thompson, is no doubt recovering with her supportive family and 4-year-old daughter True by her side.

“You’ll continue to see my bandages and, when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation [sic] in my cheek from the tumor being removed),” Kardashian concluded, “but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Not to self: make that dermatologist appointment.