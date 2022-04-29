Travis Barker Went To Kourtney Kardashian's Dad's Grave To Ask For Her Hand In Marriage

Travis Barker took asking a parent’s permission to a whole new level before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner revealed that the drummer went to the grave of the family’s late patriarch, Robert Kardashian, to ask for his blessing to marry his eldest daughter.

Talking to Kim Kardashian, Jenner said, "He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now... It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad and I just lost it.”

Kim, who was gearing up to host Saturday Night Live, was emotional about the “sad” moment, but insisted on keeping it together before her big gig.

"It's all happy,” Kris said of Kourtney’s romance as Kim tried to stop tears from ruining her makeup. “I just wish your dad was here to see it."

Kourtney posted photos of her dad in February 2022.

Robert Kardashian died in September 2003 at the age of 59 of esophageal cancer. Kourtney was only 24. The businessman and attorney became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial.

On what would’ve been his 78th birthday on Feb. 22, 2022, Kourtney, 43, posted a photo of Robert, writing, “My guardian angel 🎈2.22.” She consistently shares photos of her father, posting a throwback of them in 2016 and captioning it with, “My first love.”

Barker, 46, proposed to Kourtney on October 17, 2021 — their one-year anniversary. In the lead-up to the big event, he was worried that a scheduled egg retrieval would clash with the important date, but it turned out the sometimes-painful procedure was pushed to another day. The couple has been open about their journey with IVF and their hopes of having a baby together.

During the episode of The Kardashians, Barker shared what he planned to tell Kourtney when he got down on one knee. “You’ve been one of my best friends for years. I’ve admired you and adored you for so long,” his proposal read, in part. “You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you.”

Travis’ proposal to Kourtney in October 2021.

Kourtney was in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick until 2015, and they share three children together — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. She dated model Younes Bendjima before starting a romance with Barker, who is the father of two kids — Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“I can hardly believe that it’s the first time [Kourtney’s] getting married,” Kris told Kim, who laughed about her own, many divorces, saying, “It’s really crazy that she hasn’t been married before. I’ve had enough for all of us.”

Cheers to true love and sentimental gestures.