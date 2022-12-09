Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says She's Finally Recovering From Her IVF Treatments

Kourtney Kardashian has been extremely open about trying to conceive with her new husband, Travis Barker. The reality star, however, stopped her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments early in 2022.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old shared on her Instagram stories that she was finally feeling more herself 10 months after stopping treatments — by posting a picture of a treadmill workout, where it looks like she ran three miles in about 30 minutes (nice job!).

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she captioned the photo. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

She and Barker have been candid about wanting to have a baby together. While Kourtney has Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, and while Travis has Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22, the Brady Bunch family wanted to share a child.

“I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together,” Kourtney has shared on The Kardashians in the past.

The famously PDA-oriented couple met in January 2021 and married in April 2022. It’s not clear when the couple started trying, but Kardashian told WSJ Magazine in September that it was too stressful to continue while she was wedding planning.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” she said. “I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Then, on The Kardashians, she opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about exactly how hard it was to receive treatments, and how hard it was for viewers to speculate about when she’d have a baby and whether she was pregnant.

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she shared. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

She was also straightforward about how the treatments affected her mental health and physical health, saying she “felt like a lunatic half the time.”

“I think because I am so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just, like, having the complete opposite reaction, and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us,” she continued.

Barker, 46, has been supportive during the entire process.

"Obviously my body has changed, but it was all of the hormones that the doctor put me on,” she said during another episode. “Every day Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect. If I could make one complaint [it’s] you’re perfect. You’re so fine. You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ And now I’m so into it.”

He’s also been open about their TTC journey. In an interview with GQ last month, the musician stressed how important it was for men to share what it’s like to go through IVF.

"I don't care if I'm c—ming in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he said. "Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?"