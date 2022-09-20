Kristen Bell Apologizes To Parents Everywhere For Making ‘Frozen’

Kristen Bell is not offended if you’re sick of hearing her, and honestly, she’s tired of the sound of her princess voice, too. The actress just appeared at this year’s Disney D23 Expo, and she gave a speech that included a shout-out to all of the weary parents who have watched Frozen 8,000 times and counting: She apologizes, and she is one of us.

“I would like to say that I'm sorry to every parent who has had to listen to Frozen on a loop. I feel you, I see you, I am you. I get it,” Bell shared.

Apology accepted.

She also got serious for at least another minute about what being a Disney princess has meant to her — before taking a hilarious dig at her kids.

“Disney taught me to dream big and follow your heart. And that it is totally appropriate to bust out into song at any moment, which I really appreciate. Playing Princess Anna has been the highlight of my life, I think — I mean, other than my kids and stuff.”

The Good Place star shared a video of her time at the expo, where she enjoyed herself with fellow co-stars from Frozen, including Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. In her post, she shared their experience of being named “Disney Legends” for their roles in Frozen, which is an honor awarded to those who have made a “significant impact on the Disney legacy.”

“What a day covered in pixie dust!!! Thank you to @disneyd23 and everyone at @disney for making me and my frozen family official #DisneyLegends,” she captioned the post.

“The Disney Legends award has three distinct elements that characterize the contributions made by each talented recipient,” the D23 Expo site explains. “The Spiral—stands for imagination, the power of an idea. The Hand—holds the gifts of skill, discipline, and craftsmanship. The Wand and the Star—represent magic: the spark that is ignited when imagination and skill combine to create a new dream.”

Essentially, they received the Disney version of a Hollywood star and even pressed their handprints into a clay slab with their signature, similar to the honorary process for Hollywood Boulevard.

The “ultimate Disney fan event” kicked off earlier this September after the magical convention suffered a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This was the seventh expo for Disney, which has usually spaced conventions every two years starting in 2009. Because of the missed even because of COVID-19, it was bigger than ever this year, with events and announcements from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, who are all housed under The Walt Disney Company.

Congratulations to the Frozen cast such a recognition from Disney, and a big thanks to Kristen Bell for recognizing the pain she has inadvertently caused millions of parents.