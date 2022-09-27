Isn’t there kind of unspoken rule amongst parents that if children had any hand in making food for you, you do not eat it? In the case of Kristen Bell’s kids — daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7 — that rule was deemed true. The Frozen star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram showing her kids’ thoughtful gesture gone totally wrong.

In the video, Bell focuses the camera on a slice of what appears to be cinnamon toast before she quickly pans over to a bottle of cayenne pepper seasoning sitting right next to the plate. You can make the inferences from there about what happened.

In the background of the video, you can hear one of her kids explaining the steps taken to make the spicy treat, along with her husband, Dax Shepard, asking Bell if she wants "some water or milk" to get rid of the presumable heat.

"When the kids make you cinnamon toast," Bell captioned the post.

It wasn’t long before Bell’s celebrity friends were weighing in on the toast mixup. Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented, “Mmmmmm. Now let me watch you it. Hahaha.”

The OC star Rachel Bilson said, “I just love that there are two bites taken out of it ...# commitment” to which Bell replied, “I am a dedicated mom.”

Popular meme account, @tank.sinatra, chimed in, “They’re trying to kill you lol.”

Bell wrote back, “that’s obvious.”

Everything tastes better when it’s made with love, right?

Bell and her family recently got back from a summer trip where she shared a variety of photos and videos to social media. “We’re going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome,’ Bell shared of their vacation plans with PEOPLE.

“Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I’m hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school.”

She also has been open about why she chooses to block out her girls’ faces on social media. “My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken,” Bell explained in an interview with Romper. “I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

With a whole two bites taken out of that disgusting toast and camping for the sake of her girls, looks like Bell continues to be #momgoals!