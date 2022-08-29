Let’s face it, not everyone in the world feels at home in the kitchen. Some people simply don’t have the time, while others may lack the patience. And, of course, there are many who just lack the necessary skills needed to make culinary magic. However, just because you yourself aren’t a gourmet chef doesn’t mean you don’t enjoy watching others attempt such a feat. Baking shows, in particular, can be a lot of fun to watch because, well, who doesn’t like staring longingly at delicious, sugary treats for long periods of time? Luckily, Netflix offers a wide selection of TV shows about baking guaranteed to send your taste buds into overdrive. Heck, it may even inspire you to become a bakery savant yourself. (Just kidding — let’s not go too overboard here.)

Seriously, though, whether you’re interested in learning more about baking or simply want to revel in the artistry of pastry perfection, Netflix has a lot of options for you to choose from that are sure to leave you satisfied, entertained, and maybe a little hungry. So if that all sounds like your cup of tea, check out some of the best baking shows currently available for streaming and let the dessert binging commence. Bon appétit!

The Best of the Best

1. Nailed It (2018)

While some baking shows may make you feel inadequate in the kitchen, this reality baking competition does the exact opposite. Amateur bakers try their darndest to replicate complicated confectionary masterpieces, and, well, it doesn’t usually work out the way they planned. Yes, the series is filled with many amusing baking faux pas, but that’s kinda what makes it so enjoyable (not to mention completely relatable).

2. Sugar Rush (2018)

Now, this is where some real baking skills come into play. Professional bakers made up of teams of two work together to beat their fellow competitors in three separate rounds of sugary-themed concoctions. Round one centers around cupcakes; round two features confections; and the third and final round is the dessert that provides the biggest sugar rush of all: cake. The winning team receives $10,000. The stakes are high (and so are the calories!). Sure, you most likely won’t be able to recreate these tasty treats in your kitchen, but there’s nothing wrong with sitting back and admiring the work of a professional. You’ll just wish you could reach into your TV and try the creations for yourself.

3. Is It Cake (2022)

You would think it would be easy to tell if an inanimate object was really an object or made out of cake — yet this series somehow proves this theory wrong. Celebrity judges try their best to discern what is cake and what isn’t cake, which leads to some pretty hilarious (and downright shocking) reveals. It just goes to show that sometimes a piece of cake isn’t always a piece of cake to detect.

4. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (2018)

Centered around baker and artist Christine McConnell, the series showcases her making an array of dessert concoctions that typically possess a unique and spooky spin. From gingerbread haunted houses to wolf claw donuts, some of these recipes are so creative it’s downright scary.

5. The Great British Baking Show (2010)

It would feel criminal not to include one of the greatest and most beloved baking shows of all time. Heck, it even has the word “great” in the title. You may be surprised by just how invested you become with each baking competitor. It’s the type of wholesome good fun each family member can enjoy. It’s important to note, though, that only Season 8 and on are available on the streaming platform. However, that still leaves you with plenty of baking content to keep you entertained for days and weeks to come. Plus, a Great American Baking Show spinoff is officially on the way!

Even More Delectable Baking Shows