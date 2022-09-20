Lil Nas X Sent Pizzas To His Homophobic Protestors

Lil Nas X is revered not only for his bangers, but his ability to transmute a large amount of hate directed at him and the LGBTQIA+ community at large into something good.

So when a small number of protesters stood outside of Lil Nas X’s Boston concert on Sunday, Sept. 18 with homophobic signs that read “Jesus Is God even demons know it” and “Repent and believe,” he knew just what to do.

When fans started tagging him in videos of protesters outside of his show, he decided to do the right thing: send pizza. “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” the “Old Town Road” singer wrote on Twitter.

But it didn’t end there. Lil Nas X had his team walk over to the haters with pizza, which they refused. “update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” the singer tweeted along with a video zooming up on one particular protestor wearing a “Christ Forgives Ministries” shirt.

A little background for those less familiar: Lil Nas X has repeatedly been the target of homophobic rhetoric. Back in 2021, haters repeatedly told the rapper to go to hell, and when he did just that in his video for “Montero” — literally riding a strip pole down to hell onto Daddy Satan’s lap — the haters were still mad.

In a video shared by Lil Nas X’s crush’s organization, protesters screamed, "If you make Lil Nas X your idol, if you bow down to him, it's like you're bowing down to Satan himself,” to which the singer’s fans cheered.

Lil Nas was still thinking about the protestor that stole his heart the next day. “can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him,” he tweeted on Monday.