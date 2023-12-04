Macaulay Culkin got a well-deserved Hollywood star over the weekend. But while he’s been in a number of films and television shows since his child actor days, including Saved! and Party Animal, most people are still most familiar with him from his early 90s work, which included Home Alone, My Girl, and The Good Son.

And because of that, when Culkin got up to speak when receiving his Hollywood star, it threw a lot of people off.

“I saw a video of Macaulay Culkin talking getting his star at the Walk of Fame and I’m sitting her[e] like I’ve never heard his adult voice,” one person on X shared. Like I’ve never heard him talk before outside the movies he was in as a kid. That’s crazy.”

And yep, when you hear his speech, it is very weird that 11-year-old Kevin is not talking into the microphone.

Many people watching the ceremony also commented that he sounds a ton like his brother, Kieran Culkin, whose voice is more familiar to the public because of his leading role as Roman Roy in Succession.

Culkin, who is now 43, thanked his 35-year-old fiancée Brenda Song profusely during his heartfelt speech.

"You are absolutely everything to me,” he said, in his totally grown-up voice. “You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family,” he went on before joking, “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there.”

Song and Culkin — who met on the set of a movie in 2017 — welcomed son Dakota in 2020. He is named after Macaulay’s sister of the same name who died in a pedestrian accident in 2008 at the age of 29. They also have another son, born in 2022, though his name has not been released to the public.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In another sweet nostalgia-filled moment, Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mom in the two Home Alone movies, and then later went on to find even more success on the hit Schitt’s Creek, attended the ceremony and spoke about her experience knowing Macaulay.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you," O'Hara said.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

What a great moment for Culkin, his sons, his family, and his fans. And if you want to know more about what he sounds like, he’s on Season 10 of American Horror Story!