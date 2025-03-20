In Hallmark world, Christmas never sleeps, so it should be no surprise that there’s already a new Hallmark Christmas series to get excited about. Debuting this year on Hallmark Channel during the brand’s Countdown to Christmas event, The Twelve Dates of Christmas will star Mae Whitman, Mary McDonnell, and Jane Seymour. The six-episode limited holiday series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jenni Bayliss, and production has already begun in Dublin, Ireland.

If all of those actor names sound familiar, it’s because they are. Hallmark is known for getting some superstars to adapt to life in a Christmas town, but this might be my favorite casting yet. Mae Whitman is known for her roles in Good Girls and Parenthood, while Mary McDonnell has earned herself a number of nominations and starred in Dances With Wolves, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Battlestar Galactica.

And my girl Jane Seymour? I mean, you probably know her best as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

All Hallmark movies are pretty cottagecore-friendly, but The Twelve Dates of Christmas sounds absolutely delightful. Carrie Stein, president of Global Scripted Television, Dynamic Television, said that not only did Hallmark fall in love with the idea of a relatable heroine, but that the romantic comedy is an aspirational, feel-good one that blends “the nostalgia of holiday traditions with a fresh take on the perils of modern dating.” Yes, please.

Whitman will be portraying Kate, a Saville Row textile pattern designer who lives in a sweet English village next door to her father, who is long-divorced from her adventurous American mother, Delilah, played by McDonnell. Kate spends most of her time working and caring for her father, so when her best friend Laura signs her up for a holiday-themed matchmaking program, things are bound to get a little chaotic. All of the dates are meant to be festive in the lead-up to Christmas, but of course, things aren’t going to be easy. Kate is hesitant to join in, but once she does, a bombshell drops in the form of her mother showing up for the holidays.

Is there going to be love sprouting all throughout this village? You bet. Is it going to happen under the twinkling glow of Christmas lights? Girl. Is it going to be the perfect series to watch for Christmas cheer and entertainment fluff? You already know.

If you want to read the book before the show’s premiere, you’re in luck — The Twelve Dates of Christmas is available on Amazon. With nearly 5,000 reviews and a 4-star rating, there’s a good chance you’re going to love it (if you’re a rom-com person). The book was released in 2020, so for some fans, The Twelve Dates of Christmas series has been a long time coming.

There’s no official premiere date yet, but since the limited series is the first big announcement from the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas lineup, you can bet it’s going to be a big one. After premiering on the Hallmark Channel, The Twelve Dates of Christmas will be available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day.